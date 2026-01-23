Fisher Cats Announce More Front Office Additions as 2026 Season Approaches

Published on January 23, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

MANCHESTER, NH - On Friday, January 23, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats announced the addition of four front office members to the organization. Sara McClennan (Business Manager), Brady Lachemann (Stadium Operations Director), Erin Young (Catering & Premium Manager), and Connor Young (Account Executive, Ticket Sales) bring the total number of new front office additions to six since the conclusion of last season.

McClennan joins New Hampshire with 25 years of experience across finance, human resources, and operations. She returns to her native New England region with a strong commitment to the local community and is focused on enhancing the fan experience and driving sustainable growth for the organization. Outside the ballpark, McClennan enjoys live music, exploring the countryside, trips to the beach, and spending time with her husband, three children, and two dogs.

Lachemann comes to Manchester after serving most recently as Stadium Operations Manager with the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, BAL). Prior to Norfolk, he spent time with the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, MIL) as a Stadium Operations Associate. Earlier in his career, Lachemann worked closer to his hometown of Arroyo Grande, California, with the San Francisco Giants as a Day of Game Associate. He began his career as a Facility Operations Intern at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina, and played baseball at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs. In May 2024, Lachemann earned his Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a minor in Psychology.

Born and raised in Concord, New Hampshire, Connor Young returns home to join the Fisher Cats, a team he's followed and attended games since he was born. He graduated from Liberty University with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism and a minor in Business Administration. Following graduation, Young joined the Lynchburg Hillcats (CLE, Single-A) of the Carolina League as an intern during the 2024 season and was promoted to Account Executive ahead of the 2025 season.

Erin Young brings her passion for catering and events to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats ahead of the 2026 season. She fell in love with baseball while working with the Colorado Rockies as part of their Special Events and Promotions team following her graduation from the University of Northern Colorado. After a stint in luxury property and commercial management, Young realigned her career with her passion for serving others and returned to catering and events. In 2025, she rejoined baseball as the Hospitality and Suites Manager for the Rocky Mountain Vibes and is excited to bring her passion and positive energy to Fisher Cats gamedays.

Single-game tickets, season tickets, and mini-plans for New Hampshire's 2026 season are all

on sale now. Join the '04 Society to gain access to exclusive membership benefits, including prioritized early access to events at Delta Dental Stadium, exclusive Fisher Cats gifts, and more.

New Hampshire opens the 2026 season on Opening Day for the second consecutive year when the 2025 Eastern League champions, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (NYM), visit Delta Dental Stadium. In 2026, eight of the league's 12 teams are scheduled to visit the Granite State.







