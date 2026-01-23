2026 Fightin Phils Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

Published on January 23, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils are excited to announce that tickets to EVERY home game in 2026 are now on sale. Fans can purchase tickets to any game for this upcoming season HERE.

Additionally, a limited 2026 Promotional Schedule is now available for fans to view. Please not, ALL PROMOTIONS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE - this is an early release of likely promotions for an early look. Additional promotions and sponsors will be added, and promotions listed here may change or removed before finalized. LISTED PROMOTIONS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

The full 2026 promotional schedule will be released at a later date, but fans can now begin to plan their Fightin Phils trips for this season with the promo schedule preview.

Tickets can be purchased online 24/7 at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office during business hours. Group outings and ticket plans remain available for the 2026 season and fans can reach out to the Fightin Phils Groups and Ticket Office to learn more.

