Reading Prost Games Return for Two Nights on September 11 & 12, Celebrating Oktoberfest at FirstEnergy Stadium

(Reading, PA) - After a wildly popular debut during the 2025 season, the Reading Fightin Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, are excited to announce the return of the Reading Prost, this time for TWO nights, on Friday, September 11 and Saturday, September 12, 2026, as the team celebrates Oktoberfest at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Berks County, home of the Fightin Phils, features a rich Pennsylvania Dutch heritage. "Prost," which translates to "cheers" from German to English, is a traditional toast during Oktoberfest celebrations. Following the strong fan response to last season's inaugural Prost Game, the Fightin Phils will once again embrace the theme, this time across an entire weekend.

Both nights will feature the Reading Prost taking the field in special Prost-themed jerseys and hats, which will be made available via auction and raffle, similar to last season. Fans can also enjoy an Oktoberfest celebration throughout the ballpark, including pregame and postgame live music, along with a variety of Prost-themed entertainment and activities.

On Friday, September 11, the night will be highlighted by a postgame fireworks show, while also featuring an Oktoberfest concert before and after the game. In addition, fans can enjoy a special Prost Oktoberfest Beer Fest in left field, offering a festive atmosphere and a wide selection of seasonal brews.

The celebration continues on Saturday, September 12, which will feature the final fireworks show of the 2026 season, a MEGA Blast Fireworks Show, the largest in stadium history. The same Prost jerseys, live music, and Oktoberfest festivities from Friday will return to cap off the Prost weekend in style.

Additional details, including ticket information and Beer Fest specifics, will be announced at a later date. Fans are encouraged to mark their calendars now for one of the most anticipated and festive weekends of the 2026 season at FirstEnergy Stadium.

While individual game tickets go on sale at a later date, fans can purchase a General Admission 10 Pack, which includes 10 General Admission tickets to be used at any game, as well as two FREE Opening Night Tickets; all for just $80. Fans can also purchase a Mini Plan or Flex Bank for the 2026 season. Mini Plans start with as few as four games, and flex banks as little as 12 tickets. Both full and half-season ticket plans are on sale now as well. More info on season ticket packages can be found HERE or by calling 610-370-BALL.

The Fightin Phils return to FirstEnergy Stadium to open the 2026 season on Tuesday, April 7 against the Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies). Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are available now and can be purchased online at rphils.com, by calling 610-370-BALL or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office. The Alarm Tech R-Phils Team Store is open 24/7 online at rphils.com/shop.

