Fightins Drop Second Straight Game at Hartford

Published on April 29, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Hartford, CT) - It was another quiet night offensively as the Reading Fightin Phils (10-12) fell 6-2 to the Hartford Yard Goats (10-12) on Wednesday night at Dunkin' Park.

After a quiet first two frames of the contest, the Fightin Phils struck first with a run in the top of the third. Reading loaded the bases, thanks to three-straight walks by Hartford starer Konner Eaton, then Aroon Escobar worked a walk to plate Austin Murr and make it 1-0.

Hartford wasted little time striking back, as the Yard Goats added three runs in the home half of the fourth. Roc Riggio led off the inning with a walk from Kyle Brnovich (L, 0-2), then Brnovich hit Cole Messina two batters later to put runners on first and second. The following batterm Bryant Betancourt launched his fifth home run of the season to give the home team a 3-1 edge.

The Yard Goats struck again with two runs in the bottom of the fifth frame, this time coming off Tristan Garnett. Riggio reached on a double and then Aidan Longwell blasted his second home run of the year to grow Hartford's advantage to 5-1.

After a scoreless sixth for both sides, Reading plated a tally in the top of the seventh. Murr led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Two batters later, Bryan Rincon floated a single to center to plate Murr and make it 5-2.

But, the Yard Goats punched right back as Riggio capped off his excellent night with a solo home run, his third of the season. The Yard Goats would quiet Reading's bats for the final six outs to capture its second-straight win to open the series.

Carlos Torres (W, 3-1) followed Eaton with three innings of one-run ball, while sending on Fightin Phil down on strikes. No Fightin Phils had more than one hit on the night, while Murr led Reading with two runs scored in the contest.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Thursday against the Hartford Yard Goats, Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, at 7:10 p.m. Reading's starting pitcher is yet to be announced, while Hartford will send LHP Alberto Pacheco to the mound. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, May 5, through Sunday, May 10, against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. Tuesday is an 11 AM Education Day Game, thanks to Baseballtown Charities and MLB Play Ball. Wednesday features a 90's Baseball Tribute with "Sandlot" Cobranded Merchandise Available. Thursday night is an Animated Racecar Tribute with "Cars" Cobranded Merchandise Available. Friday night features fireworks, sponsored by you local Kia dealers. Saturday is the first Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks show of the season, thanks to Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, honoring our Extraordinary Staff During Nurses and Hospital Week. The series ends Sunday with a Mother's Day Tote Bag giveaway for the first 2,000 women 18 & older, presented by Reading Hospital McGlinn Cancer Institute.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from April 29, 2026

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