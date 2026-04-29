George Lombard Jr. Promoted from Double-A Somerset to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

Published on April 29, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









George Lombard Jr. with the Somerset Patriots

(Somerset Patriots) George Lombard Jr. with the Somerset Patriots(Somerset Patriots)

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees have promoted their No. 1 prospect George Lombard Jr. from the Double-A Somerset Patriots to the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Lombard is hitting .312/.400/.571 on the season with 18 R, 24 H, 8 2B, 4 HR, 10 RBI and 4 SB in 20 games with the Patriots. Among Yankees minor league leaders, Lombard Jr. is 1st in 2B, T-2nd in XBH (12), 3rd in H, R, SLG and OPS (.971), 4th in AVG and HR and 5th in OBP.

Lombard Jr., MLB's No. 27 overall ranked prospect, returned to Somerset following 108 games at Double-A in 2025. He began last season in High-A Hudson Valley and slashed .329/.495/.488 in 24 games before a promotion to Somerset on 5/6/25. With the Patriots, Lombard Jr. hit .215/.337/.358 with 68 R, 84 H, 24 2B, 4 3B, 8 HR, 36 RBI and 24 SB.

He has a minor league career .242 AVG with 173 R, 247 H, 18 HR, 110 RBI and 82 SB over 275 games.

Lombard Jr., the son of six-year Major Leaguer George Lombard Sr., was selected by the Yankees in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft. He received a non-roster invite by the Yankees to the past three spring trainings and represented the organization in each of the three Spring Breakout games (2024-2026) and the All-Star Futures Game in 2025.

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