April 29, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on April 29, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







DOUBLE HEADER The Sea Dogs and the Patriots will play in a double header today, making up their game that was postponed due to weather on April 5th. It will be the Sea Dogs' first double header of the season, making up their only postponement to date.

GET THOSE GAMES IN The Sea Dogs have already completed 21 games in the month of April. With one or both of the doubleheader games completed today, the Sea Dogs will have played their most April games since 2016, when they completed 23.

FACING THE YANKS RHP Gerrit Cole (NR) will start on the bump for the Patriots in game two of today's doubleheader. Cole is currently on a Major League Rehab Assignment from the New York Yankees, and will be the first of two Major League rehabbers slated to face the Sea Dogs, as LHP Carlos Rodon is lined up to start tomorrow's game. On the other side of the plate, Anthony Volpe was in the lineup at shortstop for the Patriots yesterday, on a Major League Rehab Assignment of his own. On his birthday, Volpe was 0-for-3 with two grounders into double plays.

CLOSE CALLS The last three consecutive games and four of the Sea Dogs' last five games have been decided by a margin of one run. Prior to last night, the Sea Dogs had been undefeated (6-0) in one-run games.

ARIAS STAYS HOT Franklin Arias is batting .407 with a hit in 13 of 17 games to start the season, including nine multi-hit games, four doubles, and seven home runs. Arias was 2-for-5 last night, and drove in the Sea Dogs' lone run of the game, his team-leading 18th RBI of the season. No other Sea Dog has more than nine RBI (Max Ferguson, Nate Baez). Arias leads all qualified Double-A hitters in slugging, with the third-best overall batting average.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY April 29, 2019 - Despite trailing 5-2 after the first inning, Portland scored five of the game's next six runs, and defeated the Hartford Yard Goats, 7-6 at Dunkin' Donuts Park. Brett Netzer and Marcus Wilson each hit their first Double-A homers.

ON THE MOUND GAME 1 RHP Cade Feeney (1-1, 4.76 ERA) makes his first start and sixth appearance for the Sea Dogs this season. Feeney, who missed all of 2025 recovering from Tommy John surgery, pitched his longest outing of the season on April 24th, going 3.0 innings while allowing just one hit and one run on a home run against Hartford. In total, Feeney has allowed six runs on nine hits and five walks with 10 strikeouts through 11.1 innings of work.

ON THE MOUND GAME 2 RHP Blake Wehunt (0-1, 15.43 ERA) was the Sea Dogs Opening Day starter against the Patriots on April 3rd. Wehunt only made it through 0.2 innings before he was pulled and placed on the Injured List until April 22nd, when he pitched 2.0 innings, allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out three in his first game back.







Eastern League Stories from April 29, 2026

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