May 13, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on May 13, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







PLAYER OF THE WEEK Brooks Brannon was selected as the Eastern League Player of the Week for May 4-10th. The 22-year-old hit .600 (9-for-15) with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, and 11 RBI in four games for the Sea Dogs during the week. For the week, he led the league in average (.600), OBP (.588), SLG (1.467), and OPS (2.055), while he tied for the league lead in home runs (3) and RBI (11).

OUT OF THE PARK! The Sea Dogs' 42 home runs on the season is the third most in the Eastern League behind Somerset (60) and Reading (51). After last night's three-home-run game, Portland has 12 multi-home run games this season, and have scored 46% of their total runs via the long ball (71/156). Last Friday, the Sea Dogs hit a season-high five home runs, including Brooks Brannon's first career two-home run game.

ALCANTARA HEATING UP Marvin Alcantara hit a game-tying home run in the bottom of the ninth inning last Friday night, May 8th, a game the Sea Dogs eventually lost in extra innings. Last night, Alcantara's next game played, he hit a home run in the first inning, and added a double later in the night. Alcantara has never previously hit home runs in back-to-back games during his minor league career, dating back to rookie ball in 2022. Alcantara now has four multi-hit games this season, with two in his last three games played.

GIVE ME AN EXTRA BASE The Sea Dogs hit ten doubles, one triple, and nine home runs for a total of 20 extra base hits in five games against New Hampshire last week. That ties their season high in extra-base hits in a series, set against Somerset the previous week, when they hit ten doubles and ten home runs in seven games played.

LAST TIME OUT VS. HARTFORD The Hartford Yard Goats traveled to Portland the week of April 21st-26th and split the series, 3-3. Sea Dogs' Acting Manager Kyle Sasala said the biggest takeaway from that series was Hartford's aggression in the basepaths. Hartford was 17-for-22 on stolen base attempts across the six games, including a franchise-record nine stolen bases on April 23rd. The Sea Dogs adjusted to the baserunning style during the week, allowing just two stolen bases in the final three games, after allowing 15 steals in the first three games. The Sea Dogs allowed one stolen base last night.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 13, 2012 - Bryce Brentz becomes the 11th player in franchise history to collect 5 hits, going 5-for-5 at Trenton...Brentz would go 8-for-8 over the first 2 games of the series.

ON THE MOUND RHP Gage Ziehl (1-2, 5.32 ERA) will make his sixth start for the Sea Dogs this season. Ziehl has gone at least 4.1 innings in all but one outing this season, with a season-high 7.0 innings pitched against his former organization, the Somerset Patriots, on April 28th. Ziehl was originally drafted in the fourth round of the 2024 First Year Player Draft by the New York Yankees. Ziehl was traded to the Chicago White Sox last July, and from there was traded to the Boston Red Sox in Feburary 2026.







Eastern League Stories from May 13, 2026

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