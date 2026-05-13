Squirrels Hold off SeaWolves for 6-5 Win

Published on May 13, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







ERIE, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels jumped out to an early lead and held off the Erie SeaWolves, 6-5, on Wednesday afternoon at UPMC Park.

The Flying Squirrels (27-7) improved their MiLB-best to 20 games over .500 for the first time since 2014 and have won the first two games of the week against the SeaWolves (17-18).

The Flying Squirrels pounced for a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Scott Bandura led off the game with a single and Parks Harber hit a two-run homer, his second of the season.

Diego Velasquez led off the second with a solo homer, his third of the season, to open a 3-0 Flying Squirrels lead against SeaWolves starter Sean Hunley (Loss, 0-3).

Matt Wilkinson (Win, 2-2) made his Richmond debut after being traded from the Cleveland organization on Saturday. He finished his day throwing five scoreless innings, allowing two hits with no walks and six strikeouts. He lowered his ERA to 1.35 this season, which is the best in the Eastern League.

In the top of the fifth, Bandura singled in a run and Harber followed with a two-run double to push the Richmond lead to 6-0.

Peyton Graham closed the score to 6-1 in the seventh with an RBI single. Erie scored four in the eighth, including a three-run homer by EJ Exposito, to pull within a run.

The series continues on Thursday night. Right-hander Darien Smith (4-0, 1.52) will start for Richmond opposed by Erie left-hander Joe Miller (0-1, 5.68). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at UPMC Park.

Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to CarMax Park from May 19- 24 to face the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from May 13, 2026

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