Binghamton Uses the Long Ball to Edge Somerset at TD Bank Ballpark

Published on May 13, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Bridgewater, N.J. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (12-23) snapped their five-game losing streak with a 5-4 victory over the Somerset Patriots (16- 19), from TD Bank Ballpark. The Rumble Ponies have evened the series at 1-1.

The long ball powered Binghamton to the victory. The Rumble Ponies took a 4-1 lead in the top of the third inning in a big way. Center fielder Jose Ramos clobbered a three-run home run to notch a team lead of 20 RBIs and tied Chris Suero for five home runs.

In the top of the sixth inning, first baseman Nick Lorusso crushed a solo home run to lead off the inning against right-hander Cade Smith (2-2). The Rumble Ponies took the deciding 5-4 lead.

The Patriots, in front of over 5,000 fans on kids' day, answered back in the fifth inning with three runs to make it 4-4. Shortstop Owen Cobb deposited a one-out two-run home run to cut the Binhgamton lead to 4-3.

Later in the fifth inning, Somerset center fielder Garrett Martin chalked up an RBI double to score left fielder Jace Avina, who followed Cobb with a single to tie the game.

Smith, in his second start against Binghamton, went 5.1 innings pitched, allowing five earned runs with four of the runs coming via the big fly. He struck out six and walked two batters.

Binghamton right-hander Bryce Conley (1-0), who was transferred back to Binghamton from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, got the start, tossing 5.0 innings with four strikeouts while surrendering four earned runs.

All the way back in the first inning, the Rumble Ponies got their first run of the game in the first inning as catcher Kevin Parada roped an RBI double. Somerset answered right back in that inning as first baseman Coby Morales brought in Avina on a sacrifice fly.

In the eighth, right-hander Ben Simon (H, 2), who grew up in East Windsor, New Jersey, came into relief for Binghamton and faced a big jam in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Somerset had two on base with two outs as third baseman Tyler Hardman stepped in, but Simon had him ground out to shortstop to end the frame. Simon went 2.0 innings and allowed one hit and no runs.

Left-hander Matt Turner (H, 2) took the mound in the eighth inning for Binghamton and struck out the side. The Rumble Ponies held a 5-4 lead into the ninth inning.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, right-hander Brian Metoyer (2) got the call from the bullpen for the save.

Metoyer surrendered a one-out double to Cobb and a walk to Avina to give Somerset first and third with two outs. Designated hitter Jackson Castillo stepped in and was robbed on a ground ball to Binghamton shortstop Wyatt Young to end the game.

The Rumble Ponies continue a six-game road series on Thursday night in Bridgewater, New Jersey, from TD Bank Ballpark against the Somerset Patriots (Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees). First pitch is at 6:35 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Jose Ramos (1-for-4, R, HR, 3 RBI)...Nick Lorusso (1-for-4, R, HR, RBI)...Eli Serrano III (2-for-4, R, BB, 2 SB)...Jacob Reimer (2-for-4, 2 R, BB)...Kevin Parada (1-for-4, 2B, RBI)...Bryce Conley (5.0 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO)...Ben Simon (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO)...Matt Turner (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO)...Brian Metoyer (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO).







Eastern League Stories from May 13, 2026

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