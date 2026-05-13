Binghamton Drops Opener to Somerset at TD Bank Ballpark
Published on May 12, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release
Bridgewater, N.J. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (11-23) dropped the opening game of a six-game series to the Somerset Patriots (16-18), 3-0, from TD Bank Ballpark. Binghamton has matched a season high of five consecutive losses.
Somerset got the much-needed insurance in the bottom of the seventh inning to make it 3-0. Left fielder Jace Avina had a three-hit night and tallied a two-run double in the seventh inning to extend the Patriots' lead.
The Patriots got on the board first in the home half of the first inning as third baseman Tyler Hardman slapped an RBI single to left field to make it 1-0.
In the first inning, Somerset left the bases loaded as right fielder Eli Serrano III made an acrobatic catch in right field to end the inning.
Binghamton right-hander Brendan Girton (1-2) made his seventh start for Binghamton, and he set two career highs. The Mets' number 28 prospect matched a career best 5.0 innings pitched and seven strikeouts. Girton allowed just one earned run over three hits.
Somerset right-hander Trent Sellers (1-1) also tallied the best start of his season, tossing a season-best 5.0 innings, and he struck out seven over while just surrendering one hit, which is a season best for Sellers.
Right-hander Saul Garcia got the ball in the seventh inning after left-hander Gabby Rodriguez went an inning scoreless. Garcia allowed the two-run double to Avina in that inning.
The Rumble Ponies got their first two runners on base in the eighth inning, but left-hander Geoff Gilbert stranded both. Left-hander Will Brian (2) got the three-out save in the ninth inning.
Binghamton was 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position and left seven on base in the loss. They tallied two hits and fell to 11-23 on the season.
The Rumble Ponies continue a six-game road series on Wednesday morning in Bridgewater, New Jersey, from TD Bank Ballpark against the Somerset Patriots (Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees). First pitch is at 11:05 a.m., and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.
Postgame Notes: Brendan Girton (5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO)...JT Schwartz (1-for-2, HBP)...Nick Lorusso (1-for-4)...Wyatt Young (0-for-2, 2 BB)...Gabby Rodriguez (1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO).
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