Fightin Phils Drop Back-And-Forth Slugfest to Open Series in New Hampshire

Published on May 12, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Manchester, NH) - A trifecta of home runs from Bryan Rincon, Kehden Hettiger and Raylin Heredia were not enough as the Reading Fightin Phils (16-17) were out slugged 9-5 by the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (20-11) on Tuesday night from Delta Dental Stadium.

The Fightin Phils wasted little time with Rincon getting the scoring started with a solo home run in the top of the first, his seventh of the season, moving him one shy of his career-high of eight back in 2023. Rincon has already passed his 2025 season total of five home runs.

New Hampshire immediately responded with a pair of runs off Reading starter Gabriel Barbosa (L, 0-2) in the home half of the first. Arjun Nimmala reached on a one-out single, which brought Jace Bohrofen to the plate. Bohrofen had to exit the game in the middle of the at bat and Jay Harry entered, who wasted no time blasting his first home run of the season to put the Fisher Cats up 2-1.

Reading was able to respond with a run in each of the second and third frames. Heredia hit his fifth home run of the season to even the game at two. In the top of the third, Cade Fergus led off the inning with a walk and then swiped second base. Dante Nori doubled to move Fergus to third and then Fergus scored on a ground out from Rincon to put Reading on top 3-2.

After the teams exchanged a scoreless half inning each, New Hampshire piled on a trio of runs in the bottom of the fourth to re-take the lead. Victor Arias led off the inning with a double and Eddie Micheletti Jr. walked. A passed ball moved both runners up a bag and then Patrick WInkel hit his first home run of the year, a three-run shot, to make it a 5-3 Fisher Cat lead, one they would not relinquish the remained of the night.

Reading was able to cut the deficit to one in the top of the sixth when Kehden Hettiger hit his fourth home run of the season to make it 5-4, but the Fisher Cats broke it open for good with four tallies in the bottom of the frame.

Micheletti and Cutter Coffey started the frame with back-to-back singles and two batters later Jackson Hornung singled to load the bases. Adrian Pinto cleared the bases with a three-run double and he later scored on a Harry single to make it 9-5.

Barbosa ultimately allowed five runs on seven hits over 4.1 innings of work. Cristhian Tortosa (1.0 IP) and Saul Teran (1.2) each allowed two-earned runs, Tristan Garnett tossed a scoreless eighth inning in relief.

Chris McElvain (W, 2-0) allowed three runs over five innings, while striking out five Fightin Phils. The Fisher Cats' bullpen combined to allow two runs over the final-four innings of the contest.

Rincon's impressive month of May continued with three-more hits, along with a run scored and three RBI. No other Fightin Phils had more than one hit on the night.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Wednesday against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, for a doubleheader beginning at 11:05 a.m. RHP Braydon Tucker will start game one for Reading, with RHP Jean Cabrera set to start for game two, while New Hampshire will send RHP Richard Gallardo to the mound for the first game and LHP Mason Olson for game two. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, May 26, through Sunday, May 31, against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. Tuesday and Wednesday are both Education Day Games, presented by Baseballtown Charities and MLB Play Ball. On Thursday, the first 2,000 kids (12 & under) receive a Hersheypark Admission Ticker. Friday features fireworks, thanks to Vertex Mechanical. Saturday showcases a Mega Blast Fireworks show, sponsored by Countryside, as well as an appearance from Joey Chestnut. The series ends on Sunday with an R-Phils 6-7 T-Shirt, thanks to Custom T-Shirts Ink.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from May 12, 2026

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