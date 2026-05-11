Reading Cruises to 6-1 Win, Earns Series Split with Somerset

Published on May 10, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (16-16) defeated the Somerset Patriots (15-18) by a score of 6-1 at FirstEnergy Stadium for a Mother's Day victory. This was Reading's second win in a row and allowed Al Pedrique's squad to split this six-game series at 3-3.

The R-Phils' pitching staff held Somerset to just one run on five hits. This was just the fifth time all season the Patriots bats have been held to one run or less.

The Fightin Phils struck first, scratching a run across in the opening frame for the first time this series. Alex Binelas displayed some remarkable two-out hitting, as he pulled an RBI single through the infield to score Bryan Rincon and open the scoring book on six-time all-star Gerrit Cole.

Reading struck again in the second inning with a chaotic sequence. Dante Nori smacked an RBI single into left field to score Dylan Campbell, but a pair of errors allowed Nori to scamper all the way around the base paths on a little league home run. This gave the Fightins a 3-0 nod through two innings.

Neither side would score through the sixth inning, as Cole retired his final eight hitters, while Brnovich polished up a shutout start.

The R-Phils logged their next run in the seventh on an RBI single from Nori (his second of the day), scoring Campbell to make the score 4-0.

The Patriots prevented the Fightins' first shutout of the season, as Owen Cobb plated Manny Palencia on an RBI groundout to cut the lead to 4-1 in the eighth inning.

Reading would answer back in the bottom half of the frame, as Austin Murr (4) whalloped a two-run home run to right field to score Raylin Heredia and put the game out of reach.

Kyle Brnovich (0-2) got the win, firing a six-inning shutout with a strikeout and a walk. The Fightins defense turned three double plays on a night where the righty forced plenty of weak contact.

Cole (0-1) took the loss, tossing five innings of two-run ball on four hits with eight strikeouts. The former American League Cy Young recipient sat down the final 10 hitters he faced in a row.

Nori logged two hits with a pair of RBI, while Murr smacked the only home run of this contest for either side.

With the win, the Fightin Phils have still managed to win or split every six-game series in the 2026 season.

Reading is four games off of the division-leading New Hampshire Fisher Cats, who they will battle with starting on Tuesday.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Tuesday against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, at 6:03 p.m. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, May 26, through Sunday, May 31, against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. Tuesday and Wednesday are both Education Day Games, presented by Baseballtown Charities and MLB Play Ball. On Thursday, the first 2,000 kids (12 & under) receive a Hersheypark Admission Ticker. Friday features fireworks, thanks to Vertex Mechanical. Saturday showcases a Mega Blast Fireworks show, sponsored by Countryside, as well as an appearance from Joey Chestnut. The series ends on Sunday with an R-Phils 6-7 T-Shirt, thanks to Custom T-Shirts Ink.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from May 10, 2026

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