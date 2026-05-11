RubberDucks Lose 6-0 Road Trip Finale in Richmond
Published on May 10, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
The Richmond Flying Squirrels shut out the Akron RubberDucks, 6-0, Sunday afternoon at CarMax Park, taking the series finale behind five scoreless innings from Hudson High School and Kent State University alumnus left-hander Joe Whitman. Richmond scored an unearned run in the first inning before breaking the game open with a three-run sixth and a two-run seventh to earn its fifth win in the six-game series.
Turning Point
Akron trailed just 1-0 entering the sixth inning before Richmond extended the lead. Following a double and a hit batter by left-hander Josh Hartle, right fielder Jonah Cox tripled to left-center field against right-hander Jack Jasiak to drive in two runs, then scored on a sacrifice fly by left fielder Scott Bandura, giving the Flying Squirrels a 4-0 cushion.
Mound Presence
Hartle took the loss despite allowing only two earned runs over 5 1/3 innings. Hartle scattered six hits, struck out five, and was charged with three runs - two earned. Jasiak allowed three runs - one earned - across 1 2/3 innings in relief, including a two-run home run by catcher Adrián Sugastey in the seventh. Right-hander Reid Johnston followed with a scoreless eighth inning.
Duck Tales
Akron was limited to six hits and went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position. Designated hitter Jacob Cozart led the offense with two singles and a walk. Akron left the tying run at third base in the fourth and fifth innings against Whitman and loaded the bases in the ninth before left-hander Dale Stanavich got a strikeout and double play to end the game.
Notebook
Akron was shut out for the second time in Richmond and the fourth time this season...The RubberDucks committed three errors, leading to three unearned runs...Richmond improved to 16-2 at CarMax Park...Whitman struck out eight batters over five scoreless innings and struck out 15 in 11 scoreless innings over two starts in the series...First baseman Ralphy Velazquez was 0-for-4, ending a 19-game on-base streak...Game Time: 2:35...Attendance: 9,062.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks return home to open a six-game series against the Chesapeake Baysox beginning Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. at 7 17 Credit Union Park. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, akronrubberducks.com, and the Bally Sports Live, MiLB and MLB apps. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available on the MiLB app and akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
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