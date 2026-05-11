Senators Take Series Finale from SeaWolves, Win 5-3

Published on May 10, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Senators treated their moms to a win, beating the SeaWolves 5-3 on Mother's Day. Harrisburg plated five runs in the third inning to take the early lead, holding on the rest of the way.

Trailing 1-0 entering the third, Cayden Wallace hit a triple into the rightfield corner to score Elijah Nunez. Wallace had an RBI triple in back-to-back games.

The next batter, Sam Petersen, drove in Wallace with a sac fly.

Then Kervin Pichardo and Caleb Lomavita hit back-to-back home runs, each blasting their third homer of the season.

Harrisburg scored one more in the frame on Cortland Lawson 's RBI single to score Max Romero. Romero went 3-for-4 with a run scored. Lawson, after going 3-for-5 with the walkoff homer Saturday, went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk on Sunday.

Meanwhile, RHP Davian Garcia allowed one unearned run across 4.1 innings. He walked two, struck out three and allowed four hits.

RHP Chance Huff (W, 3-0) followed with a scoreless 1.2 innings.

Erie scored two off RHP Sandy Gaston in the eighth on Andrew Jenkins' two-run home run. Gaston allowed the two runs and struck out four in two innings of work.

RHP Thomas Schultz came on for the save in the ninth. He pitched a scoreless frame to earn the save (S, 1).

After dropping the first four games of the series with the SeaWolves, the Senators won the last two.

Next up for Harrisburg is a trip to Altoona to take on the Curve (Double-A Pirates) for a seven-game series starting Tuesday, May 12, 6:00 p.m.







Eastern League Stories from May 10, 2026

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