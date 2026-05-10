Harrisburg Senators Game Notes - May 10 vs Erie

Published on May 10, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Erie SeaWolves (17-15) @ Harrisburg Senators (17-14)

Game #32

Sunday, May 10, 1:00 p.m. - FNB Field

RH Luke Taggart (0-0) vs RH Davian Garcia (1-3)

TODAY'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Erie SeaWolves (Double-A, Detroit Tigers) play the final game of their six-game series this week at FNB Field. The Sens took the first series, four games to two. The two teams meet again in about a month for a six-game series at FNB Field starting Tuesday, June 16 to close first-half play.

LAST GAME: The Senators walked off the SeaWolves Saturday night, 6-5, snapping their season-long, four-game losing streak. INF Cortland Lawson's delivered both game-ending hits, last night with a solo home run with one out in the bottom of the ninth. Erie tied the game with a run in the ninth. The SeaWolves initially led, too, 3-0 in the third before the Sens tied the game with three in the third on OF Sam Petersen's RBI hit and C Max Romero Jr.'s two-RBI hit. Both came with two outs. Romero added another two-out RBI with a hit in the fifth to lead 4-3. Tied at four in the sixth, INF Cayden Wallace tripled to re-take the lead, 5-4. RHP Van Scoyoc allowed one run in 3.1 innings. RHP Marquis Grissom Jr. added a scoreless 1.1 innings.

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Eastern League Stories from May 10, 2026

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