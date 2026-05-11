Cleveland Guardians Shawn Armstrong to Rehab Tuesday at 7 17 Credit Union Park

Published on May 11, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - Cleveland Guardians reliever Shawn Armstrong is scheduled to pitch in a rehab assignment with the Akron RubberDucks on Tuesday, May 12 at 6:35 p.m. against the Chesapeake Baysox at 7 17 Credit Union Park.

Armstrong is making his first rehab appearance since being placed on the 15-day injured list on April 23 with a right groin strain.

Prior to being placed on the injured list, Armstrong appeared in 12 games for the Guardians going 1-0 with a 4.22 ERA and 13 strikeouts over 10.2 innings pitched.

The Raleigh, NC native was signed as a free agent by the Guardians on December 21, 2025. In 382 career games across 12 MLB seasons, Armstrong has gone 16-11 with a 3.83 ERA, 17 saves and 447 strikeouts over 432.0 innings.

Armstrong made his MLB debut with Cleveland in 2015 after originally being drafted by the club in 18th round of the 2011 MLB Draft. He pitched in 91 games for Akron from 2012-14 going 9-5 with a 2.50 ERA.

Tickets for all RubberDucks home games can be purchased by calling 855-97-QUACK or visiting akronrubberducks.com.







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