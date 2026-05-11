Whitman Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week

Published on May 11, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - Richmond Flying Squirrels left-hander Joe Whitman has been named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for May 4-10, Minor League Baseball announced on Monday.

Whitman made two starts against the Akron RubberDucks at CarMax Park last week and picked up two wins, combining for 11 scoreless innings with 15 strikeouts.

On Tuesday, Whitman worked six scoreless innings, his longest outing of the year to date, and allowed one hit and two walks with seven strikeouts. He held Akron hitless until two outs into the sixth inning. Tyler Vogel and Shane Rademacher covered the final three innings to finish the shutout in a 5-0 Flying Squirrels win.

Whitman started Sunday afternoon's series finale and pitched five scoreless innings to pick up his fourth win of the season. He held Akron to three hits and one walk with a season-high eight strikeouts. Jack Choate, Rademacher and Dale Stanavich covered the final four frames in Richmond's second shutout of the week, capping the team's fifth win in the six-game series.

For the week, he led the Eastern League in wins, innings and strikeouts and ranked third in BAA (.108) and sixth in WHIP (0.64).

In his seven starts this season, Whitman is 4-1 with a 4.05 ERA. He leads the league and ranks tied for third in Double-A with 43 strikeouts over 33.1 innings. He is also tied for second in the EL in wins and tied for fourth in innings pitched.

A native of Akron, Ohio, Whitman pitched two seasons at Purdue University before finishing his collegiate career at Kent State University, where he was MAC Pitcher of the Year as a junior. He was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the second round (69th overall) of the 2023 MLB Draft.

Whitman is in his second season with the Flying Squirrels. This is his second time being selected as Eastern League Pitcher of the Week, also receiving the recognition last year after working six perfect innings with 10 strikeouts against the Somerset Patriots on May 3, 2025, at The Diamond.

Baseball America ranks Whitman as the No. 25 Giants prospect. He is ranked the No. 26 Giants prospect by MLB.com.

Following this week's road trip to Erie, the Flying Squirrels return to CarMax Park from May 19- 24 to face the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from May 11, 2026

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