FirstEnergy Stadium Hosting BCIAA Baseball Championship on Monday May 11

Published on May 11, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils, and FirstEnergy Stadium, are excited to host the 2026 BCIAA Baseball Championship Game on Monday, May 11, at 6:05 p.m. This year's championship will feature the Wilson Bulldogs and Muhlenberg Muhls.

Tickets to the game can be purchased online in advance of the game on Monday. Adult tickets are $8 and students are $6. Children four and under can enter for free. Those wishing to purchase tickets in advance of tomorrow's game can do so

HERE. The Customers Bank Ticket Office at FirstEnergy Stadium will be open for in-person ticket sales beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday. Gates will be open at 5 p.m., and concession stands will be open as well for fans to enjoy.

For fans who can't make it out to the game, a video stream will be available to fans on the

Fightin Phils YouTube Channel, thanks to Savage Auto Group. An audio stream will also be available on

830WEEU.com, with Fightin Phils broadcaster Jake Starr on the call.

It will be a great night at America's Classic Ballpark as Berks County crowns a baseball champion for the 2026 season.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from May 11, 2026

FirstEnergy Stadium Hosting BCIAA Baseball Championship on Monday May 11 - Reading Fightin Phils

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