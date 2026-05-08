Fightin Phils Fall 11-0 to Somerset on Thursday Night

Published on May 7, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (14-15) were blanked 11-0 by the Somerset Patriots in game three of the series on Thursday night at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Reading sent Ryan Dromboski to the mound for his Double-A debut after being promoted from the High-A Jersey Shore BlueClaws. The right-hander opened his outing by striking out Jace Avina swinging on a breaking ball and retired six of the first eight batters he faced over the first two innings.

Somerset broke through in the top of the third inning when Owen Cobb led off with a double. Avina followed with an RBI double to score Cobb for the Patriots' first run of the night. Garrett Martin then singled home Avina before Marco Luciano ripped Somerset's third double of the inning, scoring Martin to make it 3-0.

Coby Morales followed with a two-run homer to right field, extending the lead to 5-0. Somerset added two more runs in the inning on an RBI single from Abrahan Gutierrez and a bases-loaded walk drawn by Avina to cap a seven-run frame. Dromboski exited after 2.1 innings, allowing six earned runs on seven hits with four walks and two strikeouts. He was charged with the loss.

Meanwhile, Somerset starter Xavier Rivas dominated the Reading lineup. The left-hander carried a no-hit bid into the fifth inning before surrendering a leadoff single to Alex Binelas. That proved to be the only hit Rivas allowed in his 4.1 innings of work. He struck out seven and walked one.

The Patriots added to their lead in the middle innings when Martin launched a solo homer to left field off reliever Christian McGowan, making it 8-0. Somerset tacked on three more runs in the ninth inning against Andrew Baker to complete the scoring. Matt Keating earned the win for Somerset after tossing 1.2 scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

Reading managed just two hits over nine innings after recording 28 hits combined in the first two games of the series. Somerset has now scored 34 runs through the first three games of the set in Baseballtown.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Friday against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, at 6:45 p.m. RHP Luke Russo will start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Jack Cebert for Somerset. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:25 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils remain home through Sunday against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. Thursday night is an Animated Racecar Tribute with "Cars" Cobranded Merchandise Available. Friday night features fireworks, sponsored by your local Kia dealers. Saturday is the first Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks show of the season, thanks to Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, honoring our Extraordinary Staff During Nurses and Hospital Week. The series ends Sunday with a Mother's Day Tote Bag giveaway for the first 2,000 women 18 & older, presented by Reading Hospital McGlinn Cancer Institute.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from May 7, 2026

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