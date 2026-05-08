Anderson Goes Deep Again as Baysox Grind out Second-Straight Win over Curve

Published on May 7, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, used a pair of late runs and a strong performance from the back end of the bullpen to take their second-straight game over the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, by a 4-3 final on Thursday night.

Entering the bottom of the eighth, Chesapeake (13-16) trailed 3-2. Without the aid of a hit, the Baysox were able to plate a pair to turn the tides in their favor. Three consecutive walks from Altoona left-hander Jaden Woods (L, 0-1) opened the inning. Anderson De Los Santos grounded into a fielder's choice over to third base, where the Curve's Javier Rivas could only record an out by stepping on third base. The play allowed Brandon Butterworth to score and tie the game. Aron Estrada then proceeded to chop a grounder to first base. In an attempt to turn a double play, Curve shortstop Jack Brannigan delivered an errant throw to first base for the fifth combined error of the night. This allowed Ethan Anderson to score the game's eventual winning run.

Anderson shined early and often for Chesapeake on Thursday. The Baysox catcher opened the scoring in the bottom of the first. On the tenth pitch of his battle with Altoona left-handed starter Nick Dombkowski, Anderson launched his fourth home run of the season - a solo shot that went soaring out to left at an estimated 399 feet to establish a 1-0 Chesapeake lead. Thursday marked the third consecutive game with a home run for Anderson, after homering in back-to-back games for the first time in his professional career on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

Anderson is 7-for-11 this week with three homers and five RBI.

Altoona scored the game's next run in the top of the third on a double from Rivas that was just out of the reach of a diving Alfredo Velásquez in left field. The Baysox took a brief 2-1 edge scoring on a Brannigan error in the fourth, before Altoona put pressure on Chesapeake in the field and scored on an Anderson De Los Santos throwing error to tie the game in the fifth. Right-handed starter Juaron Watts-Brown went four and one-third frames for the Baysox on Thursday and struck out six.

Altoona took the lead in the sixth, when a leadoff double and passed ball put the go-ahead run at third to score on a Titus Dimitru sacrifice fly. The Curve's edge remained at 3-2, thanks in part to stellar relief work by Cohen Achen, as the Baysox right-hander worked an inning and two-thirds of scoreless relief, lowering his season ERA to 0.87 at Double-A.

Right-hander Zane Barnhart came on for Achen to get the final out of the eighth and set the stage for the Chesapeake comeback. Thursday night was the first victory of the season for the Baysox when trailing after seven innings this season. The 4-3 cushion was all Barnhart (W, 1-0) needed, as he stranded a leadoff double in the top of the ninth by retiring the next three hitters.

Orioles' infielder Jackson Holliday began a major league rehab assignment with the Baysox on Thursday. Holliday went 0-for-3 as the designated hitter.

Aron Estrada collected a pair of hits in four trips to the plate. Estrada now has hits in six-consecutive starts for Chesapeake and is hitting .379 (11-for-29) during that stretch.

The Baysox have won two of the opening three in their six-game series with the Curve. The two sides resume the set on Friday, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 pm from Prince George's Stadium.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from May 7, 2026

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