May 7, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on May 7, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







PLAYER OF THE MONTH On Tuesday, Franklin Arias was named the Eastern League Player of the Month for April. Throughout the month, Arias batted .375 with 27 hits and 20 RBIs. He launched eight home runs, three of which tied or won a game in the ninth inning. Since at least 2005, Arias' .375 batting average is second only to 2014 Mookie Betts' .430 average among Sea Dogs with 20 or more games played in April. Arias' Eight April home runs and .764 slugging % are both franchise records. John Roskos previously held the home run mark with seven in April of 1997, and César Crespo set the previous slugging % record of .730 in April of 2000.

PITCHER OF THE MONTH RHP Anthony Eyanson, promoted to Portland on Tuesday, earned South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month honors in April for his work opening the season with the Red Sox' High-A affiliate, the Greenville Drive. Eyanson recorded a 0.54 ERA in four starts, allowing one run on six hits over 16.2 innings, with 27 strikeouts and no walks. No other pitcher in Minor League Baseball struck out as many as 27 batters without issuing a walk in April. Hitters batted .109 against Eyanson throughout the month. He is scheduled to make his Double-A debut on Saturday.

OUT OF THE PARK! The Sea Dogs' 32 home runs on the season is the third most in the Eastern League behind Somerset (56) and Reading (45). Portland has ten multi-home run games this season. Franklin Arias leads the way with eight, followed by Max Ferguson and Johanfran Garcia with four. Nate Baez has three home runs, five players have two, and three players have one. The Sea Dogs have scored 45% of their runs this season via the long ball (53/118).

LAST TIME AGAINST NEW HAMPSHIRE The Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats split their first series 3-3. Franklin Arias batted .615 (8/13) in five games, with two doubles and four RBI. Ahbram Liendo also had a standout series, batting .333 (6/18) with at least one hit in all five games played, including two doubles, a triple, and a single that delivered the Sea Dogs' their first walkoff win on April 9th.

BOBBLEHEAD DAY Today marks the Sea Dogs' first bobblehead giveaway game of the season. Jhostynxon Garcia AKA "The Password" played in 63 games for Portland over the course of two seasons, 2024 and 2025. Garcia's most memorable moments as a Sea Dogs came on May 10th and 11th in 2025, when he hit a walkoff home run and a walkoff single in back-to-back games against the Chesapeake Baysox. His brother, Johanfran, is currently on the Sea Dogs' roster.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 7, 1994 - Slugger the Sea Dog makes his first appearance and quickly becomes one of the most popular mascots in the state.

ON THE MOUND GAME 1 RHP Blake Wehunt (0-1, 8.44 ERA) will make his fourth start of the season for the Sea Dogs, easing his way back into longer outings after an early season stint on the Injured List. In his last two outings since his return, Wehunt went 2.0 and 3.0 innings respectively, allowing one run while striking out at least three batters in both starts.

ON THE MOUND GAME 2 To Be Announced







Eastern League Stories from May 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.