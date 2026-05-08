Graham's Multi-Homer Night Lifts SeaWolves to 4-2 Win in Harrisburg
Published on May 7, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Erie SeaWolves News Release
HARRISBURG, PA - The Erie SeaWolves relied on the longball to sail the Howlers to an eight-game winning streak for the first time since 2018 in the 4-2 victory over Harrisburg on Thursday night.
Peyton Graham launched his first home run of the season in the second and didn't wait long for an encore with another homer in the fourth. Erie added on in the late innings with an EJ Exposito home run and an RBI triple from Izaac Pacheco.
Sean Hunley started on the mound and delivered his best performance of the year with 3.1 innings of one-run ball to set the tone for another solid pitching performance from the SeaWolves staff. John Stankiewicz earned the win out of the bullpen with 1.2 scoreless innings before turning it over to Moises Rodriguez and Wandisson Charles to close the door. Charles earned his first save of the year with a pair of scoreless innings to hold the two-run lead.
Brett Callahan laced three singles at the top of the SeaWolves order and joined Pacheco and Graham with multi-hit games in the low-scoring win.
Joe Miller takes the ball for Erie tomorrow as they look to extend the winning streak to nine games and secure a third-straight series victory.
Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.
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