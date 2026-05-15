Offensive Explosion Leads to 14-7 Victory over Richmond

Published on May 14, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE, PA - The Erie SeaWolves (18-18) plated a season-high 14 runs in a 14-7 win against the Richmond Flying Squirrels (27-8) in game three of crucial six-game set on Thursday night.

Although the offense carried much of the load, it was a fantastic night for starter Joe Miller. The lefty tossed five innings of three-hit baseball, allowing just one earned run. The Pennsylvania native also earned his first win of the season.

After Richmond scored the first run of the game in the 2nd, Erie quickly responded with five in the bottom of the inning, highlighted by a Brett Callahan RBI single.

The SeaWolves never relinquished the lead after that big second inning. Izaac Pacheco bashed an RBI single before John Peck added on one of his own in the 5th to make it an 8-2 lead and Thayron Liranzo added a sacrifice fly to push the SeaWolves lead to seven.

Liranzo's impressive night was not finished. The catcher slammed a three-run homer, deep onto the roof of the Erie Insurance Arena in left to extend the lead to 12-2.

Richmond tacked on five runs in the final two innings of the game while the SeaWolves added two more runs in the 8th. Tyler Owens was called on out of the bullpen to finish off the ballgame for the final out.

The SeaWolves and Flying Squirrels meet for game four of the six-game set tomorrow night at 6:05 PM. It's the first Fireworks Friday of the season, postgame fireworks will light up the Erie skyline after the conclusion of the game.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from May 14, 2026

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