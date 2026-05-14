Thursday's Contest against Reading Postponed to Rain

Published on May 14, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - Pregame showers kept the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (21-11) and Reading Fightin Phils (16-18) from playing their Thursday game at Delta Dental Stadium, as the contest was postponed due to inclement weather. The matchup will be made up as a single-admission doubleheader on Sunday, May 17, with game one slated for 12:05 PM. Both games will be a seven-inning contest.

The Fisher Cats have won the first two games of the series. On Wednesday, New Hampshire rallied in the sixth behind clutch hits from outfielders Jay Harry and Jackson Hornung. RHP Richard Gallardo twirled a quality start in the win. Five games remain in the series as Friday, May 15 is also a single-admission doubleheader and Saturday's contest is at 1:05 PM EDT.

Friday's starters are to be determined. Coverage begins at 3:45 PM EDT on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, and the Fisher Cats Radio Network.

Friday, May 15 is Asian American/Pacific Islander Heritage Night, the second of seven different heritage nights in 2026. Fans can stick around after the game for Atlas Fireworks. Saturday, May 16 is another Space Potatoes game and on Sunday, May 17, kids can run the bases following the final out.

Fans can purchase 2026 multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.







Eastern League Stories from May 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.