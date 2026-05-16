Cats Blanked in Saturday Showdown with Reading

Published on May 16, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats dropped their third-straight game to the Reading Fightin Phils on Saturday at Delta Dental Stadium, 20-0. Newcomer David Guzman made his Double-A debut in the loss, entering in the sixth as a defensive replacement.

New Hampshire RHP Jackson Wentworth (L, 1-4) only tossed one inning in the Saturday loss. Wentworth did not allow a hit but gave up a run on two walks while tossing 38 pitches in the frame. Reading starter Adam Seminaris (W, 3-3) silenced the Cats' bats in five scoreless innings with seven strikeouts.

Today's top takeaways:

Outfielder David Guzman made his Double-A debut in the loss. Arjun Nimmala has 15 hits in his first ten games with New Hampshire. Patrick Winkel extended his hit streak to five.

Reading jumped out to an early lead in the first and they never looked back. The Fightin Phils scored a run in the first, four in the second, two in the third, four in the sixth and seventh, one in the eighth, and four more in the ninth.

New Hampshire tallied four hits which included one from shortstop Arjun Nimmala. Nimmala has 15 hits in his first ten games in Double-A. Catcher Patrick Winkel extended his hit streak to five with a single in the fifth.

New Hampshire and Reading conclude the series on Sunday, May 17 with a doubleheader beginning at 12:05 PM. RHP Chris McElvain (2-0, 3.90 ERA) will start for the Fisher Cats in game one, and the Fightin Phils will counter with RHP Kyle Brnovich (1-2, 6.27 ERA). Game two starters are to be determined. Coverage begins at 11:45 AM on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, and the Fisher Cats Radio Network.

Season tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from May 16, 2026

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