Curve Walk-Off Senators Saturday Night, Win 6-5

Published on May 16, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







ALTOONA, Pa. - The Senators trailed most of the night before INF Cayden Wallace blasted the first Harrisburg grand slam of the season to tie the game at five in the seventh, but the Curve finished with heroics of their own, walking off the game in the ninth to win 6-5. Altoona's Ivan Brethowr tripled off the centerfield wall to drive in the winning run.

Harrisburg took a 1-0 first-inning lead when OF Leandro Pineda scored INF Seaver King on a two-out double.

The Curve responded with runs in each the first and third through sixth innings.

RHP Davian Garcia exited the game with discomfort in the third inning. We went 2.2 innings, allowing two runs on four hits. He struck out three.

RHP Sandy Gaston allowed a run in 1.2 innings. LHP Jared Simpson allowed two runs, one earned, in 1.1 innings of work.

Across the sixth through eighth innings, RHP Erick Mejia added two scoreless innings. He didn't allow a hit and struck out three.

Offensively, the Senators managed only four hits through the first six innings. Then, with one out in the seventh and trailing 5-1, Harrisburg loaded the bases against Altoona's Jaycob Deese when C Max Romero Jr. doubled and OF Johnathon Thomas and King followed with walks.

Landon Tomkins came on to face Wallace with the bases loaded. Wallace lined a ball an estimated 375 feet out to left for a grand slam. It was third-baseman's team-leading ninth homer of the year. He also leads the squad with 29 RBIs on the year.

With the game tied at five in each the eighth and ninth innings, the Senators put the go-ahead run in scoring position but could not score.

The Curve walked off the game against LHP Noah Dean (L, 0-2), who struck out three in an inning of work.

King extended his hitting streak to 13-straight games and on-base streak to 34-straight, going 1-for-2 with two walks, a hit by pitch and two runs scored.

The two teams wrap up this series Sunday night at 6:00 p.m. LHP Jackson Kent (1-1) is scheduled to make the start.







Eastern League Stories from May 16, 2026

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