Sea Dogs Fall 4-3 in Extras as Yard Goats Walk It Off

Published on May 16, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Hartford, CT - The Portland Sea Dogs (17-20) fell 4-3 on Saturday evening as the Hartford Yard Goats (18-19) utilized back-to-back sacrifice bunts to walk off the game in the tenth inning.

RHP Patrick Halligan pitched four perfect innings to start the game for the Sea Dogs, his longest outing of the season, while striking out four batters. Tyler McDonough hit a home run to tie the game in the seventh inning, his fourth of the year.

In the first inning, Nate Baez singled to get on base. Brooks Brannon drove him home with a double to right field, and the Sea Dogs led 1-0.

The score remained that way until the fifth inning, when LHP Erik Rivera entered to pitch. A double and two free passes loaded the bases, before a passed ball by Nate Baez allowed Benny Montgomery to score from third, tying the game at 1-1. Two batters later, Rivera tossed a wild pitch, and Connor Capel came home to score, putting Hartford in the lead 2-1.

Tyler McDonough delivered a solo home run in the seventh inning to tie the game at two runs apiece.

In the ninth inning, the Yard Goats had two on with just one out. The Sea Dogs turned a 5-4-3 double play to end the inning and send it to extras tied 2-2.

On two outs in the tenth inning, Max Ferguson came through for Portland, smacking a ground ball through to left field. Will Turner scored from second, and the Sea Dogs retook the lead, 3-2.

The Yard Goats answered in the bottom half, tying the game and then walking it off with back-to-back sacrifice bunts.

RHP Davison Palermo (1-2, 6.88 ERA) earned the win, allowing one run on one hit with three strikeouts in one inning pitched. RHP Reidis Sena (1-1, 7.71 ERA) shouldered the loss, giving up two runs on one hit in 0.1 innings pitched in the tenth.

The Sea Dogs and Yard Goats are back in action tomorrow for their series finale. RHP Michael Sansone (0-0, 3.09 ERA) is lined up to face LHP Konnor Eaton (2-0, 3.00 ERA), with first pitch scheduled for 1:10 pm.







Eastern League Stories from May 16, 2026

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