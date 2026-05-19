May 19, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on May 19, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







PITCHER OF THE WEEK RHP Patrick Halligan has been named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for May 11-17th. Halligan went 1-0 in two appearances (one start) for the Sea Dogs during the week, tossing six hitless innings with one walk and six strikeouts. On May 13th, Halligan pitched 2.0 no-hit innings out of the bullpen in a 9-6 Sea Dogs win. On May 16th, Halligan made a spot start for the Sea Dogs and tossed four perfect innings with four strikeouts.

OUT OF THE PARK! The Sea Dogs' 50 home runs on the season is the third most in the Eastern League behind Somerset (70) and Reading (54). Portland has 15 multi-home run games this season, and have scored 46% of their total runs via the long ball (83/180).

BATS HEATING UP In 24 April games, the Sea Dogs slashed .213/.319/.368 as a team, with 161 hits, 33 doubles, 3 triples, and 26 home runs. in 14 May games, the Sea Dogs are slashing .248/.340/.461 as a team, with 120 hits, 27 doubles, 2 triples, and 24 home runs, closing in on their April numbers in 10 fewer games.

HARTFORD RECAP All six games in last week's series were decided by three or fewer runs, with four one-run games, including their last three in a row, two that went to extra innings, and three walk-off wins for Hartford. The Sea Dogs hit 11 doubles, one triple, and 11 home runs throughout the week. Their 23 extra-base hits represents their most in a series this season, passing last week's mark of 20 extra-base hits.

EYES ON READING The Fightin' Phils faced the Northeast Division leading New Hampshire Fisher Cats in seven games last week. The Phils took the series 4-3, winning four of their last five after losing the first two games. They played double headers on both May 15th and May 17th, making up previous games postponed due to weather and field conditions. The week was highlighted by a 20-0 win on Saturday, May 16th, where all nine starters had a hit, and seven players had multi-hit games. Reading pitching has the third best ERA in the Eastern League, and Reading batters have the third most hits and extra base hits in the league.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 19, 2015 - Carlos Asuaje (4 RBI), Luis Martinez (3 RBI) and Mike Miller (3 RBI) combined for 10 RBI in Portland's 14-10 win over Altoona at Hadlock Field...The 'Dogs were down 5-2 after two innings, but scored 9 times during innings 4-6.

ON THE MOUND RHP Anthony Eyanson (0-0, 2.25 ERA) makes his second start for Portland. He gave up one run in four innings while striking out four during his Double-A debut on May 10th. Eyanson won April Pitcher of the Month in the South Atlantic League as a member of the High-A Greenville Drive. Eyanson made five starts in Greenville, allowing seven hits and one run in 20.1 innings of work, with 34 strikeouts and three walks. Eyanson is just two months into his minor league career after winning a College World Series Championship with LSU in 2025. In MLB.com's latest rankings, Eyanson checks in as the no. 2 prospect in the Red Sox organization behind Franklin Arias, and the 43rd best prospect in Minor League Baseball.







Eastern League Stories from May 19, 2026

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