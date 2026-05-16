Squirrels, SeaWolves Postponed on Saturday Afternoon

Published on May 16, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







ERIE, Pa. - Saturday afternoon's game at UPMC Park between the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Erie SeaWolves has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. The doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning games.

Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to CarMax Park from May 19- 24 to face the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from May 16, 2026

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