Squirrels Strand Chances in Loss to Curve

Published on July 11, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







ALTOONA, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels were handed their second straight loss on Saturday night, falling to the Altoona Curve, 5-1, at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The Flying Squirrels (52-32, 9-6) stranded 10 runners on base and were held to 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position by the Curve (38-48, 7-10).

Altoona jumped out to a 5-0 lead over the first three innings against Tyler Switalski (Loss, 0-1), who was making his Double-A debut. Duce Gourson opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the bottom of the first. In the second, Titus Dumitru hit a two-run double for a 4-0 Curve lead.

Shalin Polanco padded the Altoona lead to 5-0 with an RBI single in the third.

Richmond broke the shutout with a run-scoring groundout off the bat of Parks Harber in the top of the fifth.

Altoona starter Kyle Robinson (Win, 1-1) allowed one run on seven hits with three walks over six innings.

Ryan Vanderhei threw two scoreless innings and struck out four. Dylan Hecht had three strikeouts over two scoreless innings.

Richmond loaded the bases with one out in the top of the first before Robinson worked a double-play groundout off the bat of Jean Carlos Sio. In the sixth, Richmond placed runners at second and third with one out before a strikeout and a groundout ended the threat.

The Flying Squirrels loaded the bases with one out in the top of the ninth inning and brought the potential tying run to the batters box, but Emmanuel Chapman struck out Bo Davidson and Harber grounded out to end the game.

Davidson went 3-for-5 with two doubles in the game.

The series concludes on Sunday afternoon. Right-hander Trystan Vrieling (4-1, 4.26) will start for Richmond opposed by Altoona left Connor Oliver (2-1, 4.97). First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Following the road trip and the All-Star Break, the Flying Squirrels return to CarMax Park from July 17-26. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office. Ticket packages for the Flying Squirrels' home playoff games at CarMax Park on sale now at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Playoffs.







Eastern League Stories from July 11, 2026

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