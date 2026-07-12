Baysox Blank Akron 9-0
Published on July 11, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
The Chesapeake Baysox shut out the Akron RubberDucks 9-0 on Saturday night at 7 17 Credit Union Park.
Turning Point
Chesapeake's offense came alive in the second. Doug Hodo III doubled down the line in left with the bases loaded to plate everyone and put the Baysox on top 3-0.
Mound Presence
Rafe Schlesinger looked sharp out of the gate striking out two in the first inning. The Baysox worked a lot of high counts and chased Schlesinger in the second after the three-run double. In total, the left-hander allowed three runs on two hits over an inning and two-thirds while striking out four. Carter Rustad allowed two runs over two and a third innings. Adam Tulloch allowed four runs in an inning and a third. Zane Morehouse struck out four over two and two-thirds of scoreless relief. Alaska Abney tossed a scoreless ninth.
Duck Tales
Akron was held without a hit until two outs in the seventh when Bennett Thompson singled with two outs.
Notebook
Morehouse's two and two thirds innings pitched set a career-long...RubberDucks pitchers combined to strikeout 11...Akron will look for a win on Sunday to win a series for the first time since May 12-17 against the Baysox...Game Time: 2:42...Attendance: 5,410.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks will conclude their series at 7 17 Credit Union Park against the Chesapeake Baysox on Sunday, July 12 at 1:05 p.m. Guardians top pitching prospect, right-hander, Braylon Doughty (0-1, 8.64 ERA) will take the mound for Akron. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
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