Smith Fans Seven as Diners Fall to Reading 5-2

Published on July 11, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots pitcher Cade Smith

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots pitcher Cade Smith(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots fell to the Reading Fightin Phils 5-2 at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ on Saturday evening.

The game was played in front of a sellout crowd of 6,989. It marked the 12th sellout crowd for the Patriots at home this year and second consecutive sellout crowd.

With the loss, Somerset dropped to 8-9 against Reading this season, including a 5-6 record at home.

The Patriots scored both of their runs in the first inning, bumping their first inning run total to 62 this season. Somerset's 62 first inning runs rank second in the Eastern League and third in Double-A.

Somerset recorded a triple for the second consecutive game for the first time this season. It was the first time the Patriots have tripled in back-to-back games since 8/10/25 vs. BNG and 8/12/25 at POR.

Somerset's pitching staff recorded its third consecutive game with double digit strikeouts. Somerset's 12 punchouts were the most since July 2 vs. Hartford when the Patriots fanned 12 batters.

RHP Cade Smith (4.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 7 K) struck out at least seven batters for the third time this season. Across his last seven outings, Smith has recorded a 3.40 ERA, 3-3 record with 35 K in 39.2 IP.

RHP Matt Keating (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K) tallied his eighth consecutive scoreless outing. During his 7.2 inning scoreless streak, Keating has a 0.65 WHIP and .080 BAA with 10 K to 3 BB. Across his last 16 outings, Keating has posted a 1.15 ERA, 1-0 record, 0.89 WHIP and .130 BAA with 23 K to 7 BB in 15.2 IP.

CF Jace Avina (1-for-3, 3B, RBI, BB, R) belted his second triple of the season, scoring Jackson Castillo from first base in the first inning. Avina extended his hit streak to five games. In that span, he's 5-for-20 with 2 XBH and 4 RBI.

3B Coby Morales (1-for-4, RBI) belted an RBI single to score Jace Avina in the first inning. Morales tallied his 62nd RBI which is tied for the Eastern League lead and ranks third in the Yankees minor league system.

DH Miguel Palma (1-for-4) extended his hit streak to four games with a leadoff single in the seventh inning. During the hit streak, Palma is 8-for-16 with HR, 2B, 5 R and 5 RBI. Across his last six games, Palma is 10-for-22 (.455 AVG) with 2 HR, 3 XBH, 8 RBI and 7 R.

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Eastern League Stories from July 11, 2026

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