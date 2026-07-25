Gladney's Ninth Inning Heroics Push Patriots Past Fisher Cats for Third Straight Win

Published on July 24, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









DJ Gladney in the Somerset Patriots dugout

(Somerset Patriots) DJ Gladney in the Somerset Patriots dugout(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots beat the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 5-4 at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, NH on Friday evening.

Somerset advanced to 8-8 against the Fisher Cats this season, including a 5-5 record at Delta Dental Stadium. Dating back to 2025, Somerset is 30-10 against New Hampshire.

Somerset has won three straight games for the first time in the second half and first time since winning five straight games from June 6 - June 11.

With the game tied 2-2 entering the ninth inning, Somerset used four consecutive one-out hits to score three runs. The Patriots' three ninth inning runs were Somerset's most since June 18 at Portland and tied a season high for the seventh time.

Somerset won its first one-run game since a 6-5 victory vs. Reading on July 8 and moved to 15-19 in one-run games this season.

Somerset's offense combined for 15 hits, with the top five Patriots in the order all recording multiple hits. Somerset's 15 hits are the most by the Patriots since rocking 15 hits vs. New Hampshire on May 29.

With Jace Avina's third inning homer, Somerset has homered in five straight games for the first time since homering in five straight games from June 28 - July 3. Somerset's active five-game streak with a home run is tied for the Eastern League lead. Somerset's 135 homers lead Double-A and are tied for eighth in MiLB at the time of the game's conclusion.

Dating back to July 12 vs. Reading, Somerset starting pitching has combined to allow eight earned runs for a 2.00 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and .153 BAA with 51 K to 15 BB in 36.0 IP across the last eight games.

RHP Jack Cebert (5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 7 K) tossed his second consecutive scoreless outing for the first time in his Double-A career. It pushed his scoreless streak to 10.1 innings dating back to July 8 vs. Reading. Across his last two starts, Cebert hasn't allowed a run, striking out 16 batters while allowing just five walks and three hits in 9.2 IP (0.83 WHIP, .094 BAA). Across his last five starts, Cebert has a 2.05 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and .186 BAA with 30 K in 26.1 IP.

2B Connor McGinnis (2-for-4, BB) recorded his 11th multi-hit game with Somerset this season with singles in the fifth and seventh innings. Since smashing his first Double-A home run on June 16 at Portland, McGinnis has slashed .287/.358/.556 with 6 HR, 20 RBI and 16 XBH to raise his season-long OPS from .547 to .765 in 31 games.

DH Jace Avina (2-for-5, HR, 2B, RBI, 2 R) crushed his 18th home run of the season to open the scoring in the third inning, before hammering a double and scoring the go-ahead run in the ninth inning. Avina's home run was his first since July 9 vs. Reading and first home run on the road since June 20 at Portland. Avina's 18 HR are tied for third in the Yankees minor league system and tied for fifth in the Eastern League at the time of the game's conclusion. His two hits marked his 20th multi-hit game of the season, which is tied for second among active Patriots.

3B Coby Morales (3-for-5, SB, R) notched his fifth three-hit game and 26th multi-hit game of the season with a trio of singles. Morales extended his on-base streak to a team-high 13 games and his hit streak to a team-high six games. During Morales' six-game hit streak, he's 10-for-22 with 2 HR, 4 XBH, 4 RBI and 7 R. Morales' 92 hits this season are the third most by a Patriot through Somerset's first 94 games to start a season. With a stolen base in four of his last seven games, Morales' 16 stolen bases lead all active Patriots.

CF DJ Gladney (3-for-5, 2B, RBI, R, SB) collected his team-high sixth three-hit game of the season. Gladney extended his hit streak to five games. In that span he's 8-for-21 with 2 HR, 7 RBI, 3 XBH and 2 SB. With an RBI in four straight games, Gladney's 61 RBI rank third in the Eastern League and are tied for fourth in the Yankees minor league system.

LF Jackson Castillo (2-for-5, RBI, SB) legged out an infield RBI single in the ninth inning to secure his 18th multi-hit game of the year.

RF Cole Gabrielson (1-for-4, 2B, RBI, SB, R) doubled to lead off the fourth inning, before stealing third base and coming around to score on a sacrifice fly from Josh Moylan. Gabrielson's sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to score Jackson Castillo plated the eventual winning run. Gabrielson has reached safely in his last eight games with Somerset dating back to June 12 vs. Binghamton.

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Eastern League Stories from July 24, 2026

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