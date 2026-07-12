Ponies Rally Late to Beat Yard Goats

Published on July 11, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT - The Hartford Yard Goats fell to the New York Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 9-2, in front of 7,038 fans on Saturday night at Dunkin' Park. Yard Goats starter, Jackson Cox, fired six innings, allowing just one run on one hit with nine strikeouts. Hartford had a 2-1 lead in the eighth inning before the Rumble Ponies scored the next eight runs. Andy Perez and Dyan Jorge each drove in a run for the Yard Goats, while Ben McCabe recorded a key double.

Binghamton struck first in the second inning when Kevin Villavicencio hit a solo home run to left field off Hartford starter Jackson Cox, giving the Rumble Ponies an early 1-0 lead.

Cox retired 18 of 21 batters including the side in order three times in his six inning effort. He allowed just one hit, walked two, and struck out nine and left with a 2-1 lead.

The Yard Goats answered in the sixth inning. Ben McCabe led off with a double before Jose Torres advanced him to third with a sacrifice bunt. Andy Perez followed with an RBI single to left field, scoring McCabe to tie the game at 1-1. Shortly after, Perez moved into scoring position on a throwing error by Binghamton starter Jonathan Santucci during a pickoff attempt, and Dyan Jorge lined an RBI single to left field to bring Perez home, giving Hartford its first lead of the night at 2-1.

The Rumble Ponies evened the score in the eighth inning when Wyatt Young lined an RBI double into right field, scoring Kevin Parada to make it 2-2.

Binghamton broke the game open in the ninth inning. Kevin Parada gave the Rumble Ponies the lead with an infield RBI single that scored Nick Lorusso before Nick Lucky added an RBI single to right field. Jaylen Palmer followed with a bases-clearing three-run double to left field, Chris Suero drove in another run on a ground-ball single to center field, and Lorusso capped the seven-run inning with an RBI double to right field, extending the lead to 9-2.

The Yard Goats will wrap up their six-game series against the New York Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, on Sunday at 1:10 pm. Join us at Dunkin' Park for Kids Run the Bases following the last out of the game! LHP Griffin Herring will start on the bump for Hartford, and RHP Channing Austin will pitch for the Ponies. The game will be televised on MiLB.TV and Bally Live and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

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WP- Garrett Stratton (1-1)

LP- Fidel Ullola (4-2)







Eastern League Stories from July 11, 2026

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