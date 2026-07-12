Senators Handed Saturday Night Shutout Loss, SeaWolves Win 6-0
Published on July 11, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
ERIE, Pa. - A day after the SeaWolves held the Senators to just one run on three hits, Erie again held the Harrisburg bats in check for a 6-0 shutout win. It is the third time the SeaWolves have shut out the Sens this season.
Erie's Hayden Minton started with four scoreless innings, allowing only two hits and striking out five.
Meanwhile, the SeaWolves plated three runs off RHP Josh Randall (L, 3-3) in the third on three-straight, two-out RBI singles. Then former Senator Viandel Peña hit a two-run homer in the fourth to lead 5-0.
Erie has scored first in all five games of the series, taking the early lead no later than the third inning of each contest.
The sixth run scored on Max Burt's solo homer in the sixth.
In all, Randall allowed the six runs on six hits, four walks and seven strikeouts in six innings of work.
RHP Jhancarlos Lara worked an inning, walking three and striking out one.
The Sens walked seven hitters on back-to-back nights after walking just 10 hitters through the first three games of the series.
RHP Holden Powell followed Lara in the eighth, retiring the three batters he faced and striking out two.
Harrisburg had only two at-bats with a runner in scoring position in the loss.
Devin Fitz-Gerald, with a single and hit by pitch, and Kervin Pichardo, with a single and walk, were the only two Sens hitters to reach base twice.
The Senators try again for the series win Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. LHP Alex Clemmey (3-5) is set to make his second start of the series.
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