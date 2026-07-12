De León Takes No-Hit Bid into the Seventh, Throws Eight Shutout Innings in 9-0 Baysox Win in Akron

Published on July 11, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Akron, OH - Left-handed starter Luis De León had a career night, taking a no-hit bid into the seventh inning and completing eight, two-hit, shutout frames for the Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, in their 9-0 domination of the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, on Saturday night.

De León was dominant from the jump, retiring the first three Akron hitters on just 10 pitches. He allowed a two-out walk in the second, but that was the only RubberDucks baserunner until the fifth inning, when a two-base throwing error allowed Bennett Thompson to reach, before being stranded at third base.

The theme early for De León was ground ball outs. The left-hander recorded 14 of the 24 outs he recorded via the ground ball, including seven of the first nine. De León recorded his first strikeout of the night in the fourth inning. He finished with five punchouts on the night.

De León did not allow a hit in the contest until there were two outs in the seventh inning, on a perfectly placed ground ball to the right side of the infield from Thompson. The infield hit broke up the deepest no-hit bid of the season for the Baysox. De León allowed one additional knock - a soft single to left field from Juan Benjamin in the eighth. The eight completed innings on Saturday are a career-high for the left-hander, who had a previous professional career-high of six innings pitched, back on August 9, 2025, for then-High-A Aberdeen against Wilmington. De León (W, 4-6) also tossed a career-high 93 pitches in his start in Akron on Saturday.

The outing is the longest start from a Baysox pitcher since Mike Baumann's nine-inning complete game against the Richmond Flying Squirrels on August 14, 2019.

Pitching was not the only dominant force for Chesapeake (9-7, 38-46) on Saturday night. Doug Hodo tallied a professional career-best five RBI in the victory. Hodo opened the scoring in the second inning. After the Baysox loaded the bases against RubberDucks left-handed starter Rafe Schlesinger on an infield hit, a walk, and a hit by pitch, Hodo roped a two-out, three-run double down the line in left to give Chesapeake a 3-0 edge. The hit chased Schlesinger (L, 0-3), who the Baysox lineup worked for 57 pitches in just one and two-thirds innings.

After a 425-foot solo homer from Thomas Sosa in the third, and an RBI double from Aron Estrada in the fourth, Chesapeake entered the sixth with a 5-0 lead. Following a hit by pitch to Tavian Josenberger, Hodo struck again. The Chesapeake outfielder clobbered a two-run, opposite-field homer for his sixth long ball of the season to make it a 7-0 Baysox lead. Chesapeake would bat around in the sixth and bring home two additional runs on a Dom Keegan single and a bases loaded walk to Silas Ardoin.

Left-hander Juan Rojas struck out the side in the ninth to wrap up the fourth shutout win of the season for the Baysox. Rojas has not allowed a run in his past three outings (six innings). Since June 19, Chesapeake's 2.84 staff ERA is the best in all Minor League Baseball.

Chesapeake goes for a split in its six-game series in Akron on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 pm.

The Baysox will return to Prince George's Stadium following the MLB All-Star Break on Friday, July 17, when Chesapeake opens a nine-game homestand with a three-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, with first pitch on July 17 set for 7:05 pm ET.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from July 11, 2026

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