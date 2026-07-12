Rosario Stays Red Hot as Sea Dogs Defeat Fisher Cats, 8-3

Published on July 11, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Manchester, New Hampshire - The Portland Sea Dogs (11-6, 46-39) won their second-straight game over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (9-8, 43-41) 8-3 on Saturday night. Portland finished with 16 hits in another strong offensive performance. With the win, the Sea Dogs are tied for first place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League with the Hartford Yard Goats.

Out of the 16 hits for Portland, 14 were singles. Every Sea Dog reached base while six Sea Dogs recorded multi-hit games. Miguel Bleis and Ronald Rosario each had three hits. Jack Winnay, Raudelis Martinez and Rosario all finished the game with multi-RBI. Rosario has seven RBI in his last two games.

Rosario continued his strong series with a two-run single in the first giving Portland a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. The Sea Dogs added to their lead with a sacrifice fly by Matt Fraizer and they led, 3-1 after the third inning.

Caden Rose led off the fourth inning with a base hit to center field then quickly scored two batters later off an RBI single by Jack Winnay. Rosario drove home Bleis later in the inning with his second hit of the night and Portland led, 5-1.

The Sea Dogs struck again in the top of the eighth. Rose again led off the inning with a single then scored on another RBI hit by Winnay. With Winnay at first, Raudelis Martinez blasted his first Double-A homer to right field and the Sea Dogs led, 8-3.

RHP Blake Wehunt (5-4, 3.52 ERA) earned the win tossing 5.2 innings allowing three runs on six hits while striking out six. He did not issue a walk. RHP Chris McElvain (3-5, 6.82 ERA) was tagged with the loss pitching 3.2 innings allowing five runs on nine hits while walking one and striking out five. RHP Jedixson Paez earned his second save of the season throwing 3.1 shutout innings allowing one hit while striking out two.

The Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats will meet for the series finale tomorrow, Sunday July 12th at 1:05pm at Delta Dental Stadium. LHP Hayden Mullins (3-1, 5.85 ERA) will start for Portland while New Hampshire will send RHP Gage Stanifer (3-5, 4.29 ERA).







Eastern League Stories from July 11, 2026

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