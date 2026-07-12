Reading Victorious in Saturday Night Showdown with Somerset

Published on July 11, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Bridgewater, NJ) - The Reading Fightin' Phils (10-7, 40-46) defeated the Somerset Patriots (7-10, 44-42) by a final score of 5-2 on Saturday night.

The Fightins jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the first, thanks to an RBI single from Alex Binelas off Patriots starter Cade Smith (NYY's No. 16 prospect) to score Bryan Rincon. Somerset would respond in their half of the first as Jace Avina (NYY's No. 19 prospect) and Coby Morales connected to drive in a pair and give the Patriots an early 2-1 lead against Reading's Adam Seminaris.

Seminaris then settled into a groove as he would shut out Somerset for his remaining five frames, finishing his night with six innings, allowing the pair of runs on three hits. The southpaw struck out nine Patriots while issuing just a lone walk, earning the win (8-5). Cade Smith would pick up the loss for Somerset (5-6).

Reading's offense began to take advantage of a handful of mistakes by the Somerset's pitching staff. Pedro Leon first struck a two-run blast over the left-field wall to hand the Fightins a 3-2 lead. Just an inning later, Caleb Ricketts would club a solo shot to extend Reading's lead at 4-2.

Jack Dallas relieved Seminaris in the bottom of the seventh, tossing an 1.2 innings scoreless, before handing the ball over to Alex McFarlane with two outs in the 8th. McFarlane would finish the eighth with a strikeout to Coby Morales. Raider Tello added an insurance run in the top of the ninth when he launched his second homer with Reading this season to cap the scoring at 5-2. McFarlane returned back out for the ninth to put the finishing touches on his 12th save of the season, his fourth in multi-inning fashion.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Sunday against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, at 1:05 p.m. A video stream is available via

MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Friday, July 17 through Sunday, July 19, against the Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Fireworks headline Friday night, thanks to PA Virtual Charter School, Members 1st Federal Credit Union, Berks Technical Institute, Firetree Ltd. and JT Kennedy Electric, Inc. The night also features an appearance by Wrestling Hall of Famer "Lita" with VIP Packages available. Saturday night is a Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks show, presented by Adams & Associates, along with a Dickie Noles R-Phils Bobblehead for the first 1,000 adults, thanks to Carl's Cards and Collectibles. The night is also a Tribute to the 75th Anniversary of "Peanuts." The series ends Sunday with a R-Phils Bring Your Camera Photo Session for Kids at 4 p.m.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from July 11, 2026

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