Fightin Phils Roll over Patriots on Thursday Night

Published on July 9, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Bridgewater, NJ) - Six shutout innings from Luke Russo and multiple crooked numbers led the Reading Fightin Phils (9-6; 39-45) to an 11-5 win over the Somerset Patriots (6-9; 43-41) on Thursday night at TD Bank Ballpark.

Russo (W, 8-4) set a new season high with nine strikeouts, as he scattered three hits across six-scoreless innings. It marked the third quality start for Russo over his last four appearances on the mound for Reading.

After a scoreless first inning, the Fightin Phils broke the scoring open with three runs in the top of the second. Alex Binelas led off the inning with a walk and moved to third on one-out single from Kehden Hettiger. With runners on second and third, Raider Tello singled to right field to score both Binelas and Hettiger and make it 2-0. Riley Tirotta and Bryan Rincon worked back-to-back walks to load the bases, then Pedro Leon lifted a sac fly to center field to score Tello and make it 3-0.

Reading then tacked on four more runs in the top half of the third inning. Binelas led off the frame with a single and moved to second when Hettiger walked. With two outs, Tirotta singled to score Binelas and make it 4-0. Rincon walked and Pedro Leon singled to score three runs and increase Reading's advantage to seven runs.

The Fightin Phils kept the offense going with two-more runs in the top of the fourth. Raylin Heredia led off the inning with a single and after a stolen base from Heredia and a Binelas walk, both runners advanced due to a throwing error from Somerset pitcher Chase Chaney. Hettiger drove in Heredia with a sac fly, then Tello doubled to score Binelas and make it 9-0.

Reading then made it 10-0 in the top of the sixth when Alex Binelas lifted his team-leading 19th home run of the season to center field, a ball that traveled an estimated 488 feet. The R-Phils tacked on another tally in the top of the ninth when Pedro Leon doubled then scored on a Binelas ground out to make it 11-0.

The Patriots put up a pair of runs in the eighth, an inning that was highlighted by Miguel Palma's eighth home run of the season. They then scored three in the bottom of the ninth on a three-run home run by Jace Avina off Daniel Harper, to cut the deficit to 11-5, a score that held to the game's conclusion.

Following Russo, Saul Teran tossed a scoreless seventh inning, but Colin Peluse allowed two runs in the eighth and Harper surrendered three in the ninth. On the Somerset side, Chase Hampton (L, 0-2) lasted just 1.2 innings, allowing three runs on two hits, while walking four and striking out one. The Patriots used seven pitchers on the night in the defeat.

The Fightin Phils had multiple hits from Pedro Leon (2), Alex Binelas (3) and Raider Tello (2). Leon drove in three runs, while Binelas had two RBI and Tello added three runs driven in. Binelas' four runs scored marked a new career-high for the 26-year old.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Friday against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, at 7:05 p.m. RHP Braydon Tucker will get the start for Reading, and he will go against RHP Chase Hampton for Somerset. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Friday, July 17 through Sunday, July 19, against the Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Fireworks headline Friday night, thanks to PA Virtual Charter School, Members 1st Federal Credit Union, Berks Technical Institute, Firetree Ltd. and JT Kennedy Electric, Inc. The night also features an appearance by Wrestling Hall of Famer "Lita" with VIP Packages available. Saturday night is a Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks show, presented by Adams & Associates, along with a Dickie Noles R-Phils Bobblehead for the first 1,000 adults, thanks to Carl's Cards and Collectibles. The night is also a Tribute to the 75th Anniversary of "Peanuts." The series ends Sunday with a R-Phils Bring Your Camera Photo Session for Kids at 4 p.m.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from July 9, 2026

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