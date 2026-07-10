SeaWolves Rally Falls Short in Loss to Senators

Published on July 9, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE, PA - The Erie SeaWolves (11-4, 47-36) couldn't climb out of a seven-run deficit and dropped their third straight contest with an 8-3 loss to the Harrisburg Senators (9-4, 43-39) on Thursday night at UPMC Park.

SeaWolves left-hander Andrew Sears started the night in rhythm, fanning two in the opening frame while not allowing a baserunner. Senators' right-hander Riley Maddox hit Seth Stephenson to begin the game but quickly regained his form and exited the first with zeros on the scoreboard.

The SeaWolves offense sparked to life in the second inning. Andrew Jenkins roped a double to begin the frame. With one out, EJ Exposito smoked another double to score Jenkins, but Maddox recovered on the mound to hold Erie to a single run.

Harrisburg's offense responded in turn when Devin Ortiz slapped a single to begin the third. Jonathon Thomas laid down a sacrifice bunt to push the runner to second. An error and single later, the Senators evened the score at one.

Sears couldn't stop the bleeding in the fourth. Ethan Petry snuck a solo home run over the right field wall to begin the inning. Kervin Pichardo followed that up with a single, and Devin Ortiz blasted a two-run homer in his Senators' debut to extend the Harrisburg lead to 4-1.

The two squads traded zeros in the fifth, but Harrisburg continued to add on in the sixth. After a quick strikeout from Erie reliever Yoniel Curet, TJ White singled and scored on a Jonathon Thomas triple. Thomas also crossed the plate on a wild pitch to bring the Senators' lead to 6-1.

The Senators continued the offensive roll when Kervin Pichardo homered off of Wandisson Charles to lead off the eighth, Pichardo's second home run in as many days. Three straight singles from Devin Ortiz, Thomas and Sam Petersen plated one more run as Harrisburg led 8-1 going to the bottom of the eighth.

Erie sustained a short rally in the eighth when Stephenson led off with a walk and Peyton Graham reached on an error. A single from Justice Bigbie extended his hit streak to 13 games and scored Stephenson from second. Erie pushed across another run on a Jenkins double but left the bases loaded in the inning.

Erie failed to fight all the way back in the ninth and fell for the third consecutive game in the series. The SeaWolves send Jake Miller to the mound tomorrow for the first time in 2026. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, The Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from July 9, 2026

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