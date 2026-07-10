Mitchell Mashes in Ducks 5-3 Win

Published on July 9, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Nick Mitchell collected two hits including a solo home run as the Akron RubberDucks defeated the Chesapeake Baysox 5-3 on Thursday night at 7 17 Credit Union Park.

Turning Point

On top 3-1, Akron looked for some insurance in the seventh. Mitchell opened the inning with a double before advancing to third on a single by Jaison Chourio. Two batters later, Jacob Cozart doubled home both to make it 5-1 Akron.

Mound Presence

Caden Favors was sharp on Thursday. The left-hander allowed a solo home run on the second pitch of the game before locking in to retire 16 of the next 19 Baysox batters he faced. In total, Favors tossed 5.1 innings allowing one run while striking out four. Matt Jachec struck out five over a scoreless inning and two thirds. Adam Tulloch allowed a run in the eighth and Alaska Abney allowed an unearned run in the ninth to close out the win.

Duck Tales

Akron answered Chesapeake's first inning home run with a leadoff home run from Mitchell on the second pitch of the bottom of the first. The RubberDucks took the lead in the third when Chourio singled home Tyresse Turner. Turner's turn for an RBI single came in the bottom of the fourth to drive home Wuilfredo Antunez to make it 3-1 RubberDucks.

Notebook

Mitchell has five hits combined in the last two games with all five going for extra-bases...Favors has gone four or more innings in 15 of his 17 starts this season...Jachec has not allowed an earned run in his last six appearances spanning 9.1 innings (two hits allowed and 17 strikeouts)...Game Time: 2:38 (0:20)...Attendance: 3,736.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at 7 17 Credit Union Park against the Chesapeake Baysox on Friday, July 10 at 7:17 p.m. Akron right-hander Dylan DeLucia (1-5, 7.18 ERA) will face Chesapeake left-hander Sebastian Gongora (7-3, 3.18 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from July 9, 2026

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