Ducks Dominate Binghamton 11-0

Published on July 17, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Josh Hartle struck out six over five one-hit innings while the Akron RubberDucks offense exploded for 13 hits in an 11-0 shutout win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Friday night at Mirabito Stadium.

Turning Point

Akron broke out the bats early. Nick Mitchell and Jaison Chourio each singled to put runners on first and second. Two batters later, Jacob Cozart launched a three-run home run to make it 3-0 RubberDucks four batters into the game.

Mound Presence

Hartle was brilliant on Friday night. The left-hander allowed a first inning single and second inning walk but erased both with double plays. Hartle struck out six over five scoreless innings allowing just the one hit and one walk. Izaak Martinez followed with two strikeouts in a scoreless inning. Cam Walty struck out four over two scoreless innings. Zane Morehouse struck out two in a scoreless ninth.

Duck Tales

After putting up three in the first, the RubberDucks pulled away in the middle innings. Alex Mooney launched a two-out two-run home run in the fourth to stretch the lead to 5-0 Akron. In the fifth, Ryan Cesarini lifted a sac-fly to score Nolan Schubart. Jaison Chourio doubled home Mooney and Mitchell in the sixth before coming around to score on a single by Dean Curley to make it 9-0 Akron. The RubberDucks added two more in the eighth. Mitchell opened the inning with a solo home run. After Chourio walked and Schubart singled to put runners on the corners, a wild pitch allowed Chourio to score to make it 11-0 RubberDucks.

Notebook

All six new RubberDucks made their Double-A debuts on Friday...Schubart, Curley and Cesarini each picked up their first Double-A hits while Walton walked twice...Martinez and Walty combined to fan six over three innings...Akron pitchers combined to strike out 14 and faced just one over the minimum...Mooney collected his first three-hit game of the season and his 12th multi-hit game of the year...Game Time: 2:41...Attendance: 2,942.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Mirabito Stadium against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Saturday, July 18 at 1:00 p.m. Left-hander Rafe Schlesinger (0-3, 8.03 ERA) will get the start for Akron. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from July 17, 2026

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