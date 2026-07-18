Baysox Score Early, But Fall Late to Yard Goats Friday

Published on July 17, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell to the Hartford Yard Goats, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, in a 7-3 final Friday.

Chesapeake (10-8) took an early 2-0 lead, but ultimately fell when Hartford responded with a three-run seventh inning. A Thomas Sosa eighth-inning home run brought the Baysox within a run, but the Yard Goats added to their lead with a three-run ninth.

The Baysox went ahead by plating a run in each of the first two frames. On the last of three straight first-inning singles, Frederick Bencosme scored Brandon Butterworth for a 1-0 advantage. The Baysox doubled their lead on a Doug Hodo one-run double in the second that brought Tavian Josenberger home.

With the Baysox leading, the Yard Goats got their lone run against Chesapeake right-handed starter Juaron Watts-Brown in the fourth inning. Hartford's Zach Kokoska hit a solo home run to cut Chesapeake's lead to 2-1.

Following the homer, Watts-Brown retired the final five batters he faced in the no-decision. Watts-Brown pitched the opening five innings, conceding just three hits, one run, and one walk to five strikeouts. The right-hander has pitched to a 2.73 ERA over his past six starts.

With the Baysox still ahead 2-1, Ryan Long relieved Watts-Brown in the fifth inning and preserved the lead by striking out the side. Across Long's last two outings with the Baysox, the tall right-hander has pitched two and two third scoreless innings with all eight outs coming exclusively on strikeouts.

The Yard Goats scored three runs in the seventh inning against Baysox right-hander Evan Yates (L, 4-6). A GJ Hill automatic double scored Braylen Wimmer to tie the game before Hartford went ahead a batter later. Andy Perez's two-run single scored Cole Messina and Hill to give the Yard Goats a 4-2 edge.

The lead backed up Hartford right-handed starter Jack Mahoney (W, 6-1), who earned a quality start by pitching the first six innings and giving up the two early runs.

To leadoff the eighth inning, Chesapeake used Sosa's right field solo home run to cut Hartford's lead in half. Sosa launched his ninth long ball of the season to make it 4-3 Yard Goats.

Chesapeake held the score through the first two outs in the top of the ninth before Hartford added insurance. The Yard Goats' Jack O'Dowd hit a three-run home run for the final 7-3 score. The Baysox were retired in order in the bottom of the ninth.

The Baysox host their second of three games against the Yard Goats Saturday. Fresh off an appearance in the All-Star Futures Game, Chesapeake left-hander Joseph Dzierwa (2-1, 2.38 ERA) is set to start and oppose Hartford's Stu Flesland III (2-0, 2.67 ERA). First pitch is set for 6:35 pm Saturday from Prince George's Stadium.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on

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Eastern League Stories from July 17, 2026

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