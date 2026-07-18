Senators Squander Multiple Scoring Opportunities, Fall to Fisher Cats 5-2

Published on July 17, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







HARRISBURG, Pa. (June 17, 2026) - The Senators had several chances to tie or take the lead from the Fisher Cats but could not find the big hit. New Hampshire won the series opener 5-2.

The Sens went just 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position and left 12 men on base. The Cats twice stranded the bases loaded to escape jams.

New Hampshire scored twice in the first inning against RHP Isaac Lyon (L, 3-4) to take the early lead.

Lyon then settled into the game. After Dub Gleed's RBI single to bring the lead to 2-0 in the first, Lyon retired the next 11 in a row and did not allow a hit the rest of his outing. The right hander went 4.1 innings, allowing the two runs on three hits, one walk and three strikeouts.

Harrisburg had a chance in the bottom of the first to answer back, putting men on first and third with one out, but could not score.

Still trailing 2-0 heading into the bottom of the fifth, Kervin Pichardo drew a walk to open the inning and advanced to third on Cortland Lawson 's single. Devin Fitz-Gerald then scored Pichardo with a groundball up the middle to cut the lead to 2-1.

Branden Boissiere drew a walk to load the bases with two outs, but the Sens did not score again in the frame.

LHP Jared Simpson followed Lyon, holding the Fisher Cats at bay with 1.2 scoreless, hitless innings. He struck out four of the five hitters he faced.

In the seventh, New Hampshire added a run off RHP Thomas Schultz to lead 3-1. Dub Gleed scored after a Jorge Burgos double and an error on Lawson. Schultz allowed two hits, walked none and struck out one in an inning of work.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Sens had two on and no outs but did not score.

Then the Cats added two unearned runs in the eighth against RHP Connor Van Scoyoc to stretch the lead to 5-1. He worked two innings, allowing the two unearned runs on three hits, a walk and a strikeout.

Harrisburg answered with a run in the bottom of the eighth. The bases were loaded with two outs after a hit batsman, a single and a walk. Sam Petersen scored a run on catcher interference to cut the lead to 5-2.

The Fisher Cats' Javen Coleman (S, 6) came on and escaped the jam with a strikeout, then pitched a scoreless ninth to close the win.

The teams combined for seven errors in the game.

The Senators look to bounce back Saturday at 6:00 p.m. LHP Alex Clemmey (3-5) is scheduled for first pitch.







Eastern League Stories from July 17, 2026

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