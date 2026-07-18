Altoona Pulls Away Late, Bests Reading 6-2

Published on July 17, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (11-8, 41-47) dropped their series opener against the Altoona Curve (8-11, 39-49) by a score of 6-2 on Friday night. The Pittsburgh Pirates' Double-A affiliate used four unanswered runs and a pair of homers to take the lid-lifter at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Altoona drew first blood in the opening frame, as Callan Moss shot an RBI single to right field, scoring Keiner Delgado.

The Curve would hold the same 1-0 advantage through the first three frames before doubling up in the fourth stanza. Murf Gray (1), the Pirates' no. 17 prospect (per MLB Pipeline) clubbed a solo home run to left field, marking his first Double-A hit in his Altoona Debut. This gave Andy Fox's squad a 2-0 advantage.

Reading found an answer in the bottom half of the fourth inning. Raider Tello provided the equalizer, socking a two-RBI single to left-center field. Tello's hit scored both Aroon Escobar and Alex Binelas.

Altoona pushed back in the top of the sixth inning, as Derek Berg trotted home on a wild pitch. This allowed the Pirates' Double-A affiliate to regain the lead, 3-2.

The Curve kept the momentum in their favor in the seventh frame when Keiner Delgado (5) crushed a two-run home run to left field, scoring Shalin Polanco. The home run was Altoona's second of the day, and it built their advantage to 5-2.

The Curve scored for the third straight inning in the eighth, as Lonnie White Jr. smacked an RBI double to plate Callan Moss. This pushed Altoona's lead to 6-2.

Dominic Pipkin (2-1) got the win for the Curve, firing off two scoreless, hitless frames with a walk and a strikeout in a superb relief appearance.

Luke Russo (8-5) took the loss on behalf of the Fightins, relinquishing three runs on five hits with a walk and five punchouts over 5.1 innings of work.

Moss led all Altoona hitters, going 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored and a run batted in.

Tello's 2-for-4 performance shined the brightest for the R-Phils, as he went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs driven in.

The Fightin Phils remain home through Sunday against the Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Saturday night is a Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks show, presented by Adams & Associates, along with a Dickie Noles R-Phils Bobblehead for the first 1,000 adults, thanks to Carl's Cards and Collectibles. The night is also a Tribute to the 75th Anniversary of "Peanuts." The series ends Sunday with a R-Phils Bring Your Camera Photo Session for Kids at 4 p.m.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from July 17, 2026

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