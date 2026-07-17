July 17, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on July 17, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







BEFORE THE BREAK The Sea Dogs fell 10-3 on Sunday, July 12, closing out a series tie against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Nine different Sea Dogs hit a home run during the six game series, including the first of the season for Raudelis Martinez. With that, every Sea Dog on the active roster has left the yard at least once this season. Four players have ten or more home runs including Franklin Arias (18), Brooks Brannon (14), Johanfran Garcia (12), and Will Turner (10). Miguel Bleis and Nate Baez are right behind with nine each.

EASTERN LEAGUE PLAYER OF THE WEEK Catcher/first baseman Ronald Rosario was selected the Eastern League Player of the Week for July 7-12. Rosario played in four games against the Fisher Cats last week. He earned the Floor & Decor player of the game award twice during the week on Friday, July 10th, and Saturday, July 11th. During those two games, Rosario went 5-for-9 at the plate, smashing 2 home runs, contributing 7 RBIs, and scoring 2 runs, leading the Sea Dogs to back-to-back wins. Over the week, the 23-year-old batted .500 (8-16), crushed a league-leading 4 home runs, recorded 9 RBIs, and stole 1 base, with a 1.750 OPS.

FACING THE PATRIOTS The Sea Dogs are 7-8 against Somerset this season, but won their lone home series 4-2 to close out the first half of the season. The Sea Dogs have batted just .214 against the Patriots this season, but the extra base hits have come often. In those 15 games, the Sea Dogs have hit 26 doubles, three triples and 19 home runs, with 25 stolen bases.

WATCH OUT FOR WINNAY! The Sea Dogs' newest infielder, Jack Winnay, has a hit in 13 of his first 16 games as a Sea Dog with seven multi-hit games and is currently riding a team-leading nine-game hit streak. Overall, Winnay is batting .328 (21-for-64) with three doubles, two home runs, 14 runs scored, seven RBI, and five walks. Winnay showed a propensity for walks (53) and home runs (11) through 56 first-half games with the High-A Greenville Drive.

LIENDO IS ON FIRE Ahbram Liendo has reached base in 30 of his last 31 games with a hit in 15 of his last 16. He went 0-for-1 as a late substitute on July 2nd, breaking up the longest on-base streak for a Sea Dog this season (25, from 5/28-7/1). Since the beginning of June, Liendo is batting .322 (28-for-87) with six doubles, four home runs, 27 RBI, 13 walks, and eight steals. That average elevates to .385 with runners in scoring position.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 17, 2007 - Portland thrashed the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, 13-1 in Manchester. Jeff Natale picked up his first career 5-hit game and established a new franchise record with five singles.

BACK TO THE FUTURE Franklin Arias, the no.1 overall prospect in the Red Sox organization, and RHP Anthony Eyanson, the no.2 overall and top pitching prospect, made their way to Philadelphia to play in the 2026 MLB All-Star Futures Game last Sunday. Arias grounded out to the shortstop in the first inning, driving in the first run of the game. Eyanson entered with a runner on and two outs in the fourth inning. He issued a walk before stranding both runners, earning the win for the American League side.

ON THE MOUND LHP Dalton Rogers (1-2, 4.07) is set for his eighth start and twelfth appearance of the season for Portland. He made one rehab appearance for the FCL Red Sox following a short stint on the Injured List on May 19th. In his last outing on July 8th at New Hampshire, Rogers pitched 5.0 innings while allowing two runs on two solo home runs. He has the second best opposing batting average of any Portland pitcher (.196) behind Anthony Eyanson (.178) Rogers was the Red Sox' third round pick in the 2022 MLB First-Year Players Draft, having previously pitched at the University of Southern Mississippi, Jones College, and Southeastern Louisiana University.







Eastern League Stories from July 17, 2026

July 17, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

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