Reading Rallies Late for Sunday Victory to Claim Series

Published on July 12, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Bridgewater, NJ) - The Reading Fightin' Phils (11-7, 41-46) defeated the Somerset Patriots (7-11, 44-43) by a final score of 2-1 on Saturday afternoon.

Right-hander Evan Gates served as the Fightins' opener and surrendered a lone run in the first inning to Coby Morales, scoring Jace Avina to put Somerset ahead 1-0 early. Gates would toss a scoreless second inning of work before handing the ball off to Jean Cabrera in the third. Cabrera followed up with a pair of scoreless frames himself, his first scoreless appearance with Reading this season. The trio of Daniel Harper, Estibenzon Jimenez, and Christian McGowan combined to post zeros on the board from the fifth inning through the bottom of the ninth.

The Patriots sent their 23rd-ranked prospect to the hill in Xavier Rivas. The southpaw stifled the Reading offense for six no-hit frames, recording 10 punchouts while issuing just two free passes in a total of 81 pitches. Rivas was lifted for Harrison Cohen to begin the seventh inning before retiring the side in order. Cohen returned to the mound for the eighth. With one out, Luke Ritter broke up the no-hit bid with an opposite-field double down the right-field line. The next batter in Kehden Hettiger then worked a full count before shooting a single into center field, scoring Ritter and evening up the ballgame at a run apiece.

The ballgame then leaked into extra innings, with both squads stranding their ghost runner in scoring position in the tenth. In the 11th, Bryan Rincon stood on second base with one out for Raylin Heredia. Rincon (PHI's No. 27 prospect) would swipe third base, advancing the go-ahead run 90 feet. On a 2-1 pitch from reliever Trent Sellers, Heredia (PHI's No. 30 prospect) singled up the middle to score Rincon and lift Reading ahead.

Saul Teran entered into the game in the tenth to toss a scoreless inning before heading back out for the 11th. He retired the leadoff hitter, Jackson Castillo, with a first-pitch popout. He then caught Jace Avina looking at strike three for the second out before getting D.J. Gladney to swing a slider for strike three, ending the ballgame and season series with the Patriots. Teran (3-1) earned the win for Reading, as Trent Sellers (3-4) picked up the loss for Somerset.

The Fightin Phils return home from Friday, July 17 through Sunday, July 19, against the Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Fireworks headline Friday night, thanks to PA Virtual Charter School, Members 1st Federal Credit Union, Berks Technical Institute, Firetree Ltd. and JT Kennedy Electric, Inc. The night also features an appearance by Wrestling Hall of Famer "Lita" with VIP Packages available. Saturday night is a Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks show, presented by Adams & Associates, along with a Dickie Noles R-Phils Bobblehead for the first 1,000 adults, thanks to Carl's Cards and Collectibles. The night is also a Tribute to the 75th Anniversary of "Peanuts." The series ends Sunday with a R-Phils Bring Your Camera Photo Session for Kids at 4 p.m.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from July 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.