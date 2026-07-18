SeaWolves Win Tenth Straight Road Game on First Night Back from All Star Break

Published on July 17, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







RICHMOND, VA - The Erie SeaWolves (15-4, 51-36) took a first-inning lead and never relinquished it to open post-All Star break play against the Richmond Flying Squirrels (10-8, 53-33) with a 5-2 victory. Kenny Serwa returned to his brilliant June form with five scoreless, two-hit innings. The offense continued to add on late with three runs in the final three frames to cement the victory on Friday night at CarMax Park.

Erie started the scoring immediately in the top of the first. Peyton Graham singled early, after a walk to Josue Briceño and a single from Justice Bigbie, which extended his season-long hit streak to 17 games; the SeaWolves had the bases loaded with just one out. Andrew Jenkins pushed across the lone run in the inning on a sacrifice fly. Erie took a 1-0 lead to the bottom of the first.

Knuckleballer Kenny Serwa bounced back from two down starts fantastically. The Illinois native allowed a single after retiring the first four he faced and quickly set down the next two to escape the second. The third and fourth innings followed suit. After Serwa walked the leadoff batter each time, the righty retired each of the next three batters and escaped the inning without allowing a run.

Flying Squirrels' starter Yunior Marte was equally as dominant once he settled into the game. After allowing the first-inning run, the 22-year-old did not allow a hit the rest of the night. He exited the game after five innings of work and was tagged with the loss despite looking strong.

Serwa worked one more frame of his own. Another scoreless inning put the righty through five innings without allowing a run. His third scoreless outing in his last five appearances.

With Marte out of the game, Erie's offense quickly broke through. Erie plated one off of Will Bednar in the sixth when a wild pitch floated to the backstop and allowed Graham to score from third. Richmond authored a response in the home half of the inning off of a Gavin Kilen leadoff triple that was lost in the lights. A groundout allowed him to score and drew the game back to 2-1 Erie. Eric Silva escaped the frame without allowing another run.

The back and forth continued into the seventh when EJ Exposito crushed a solo homer to the opposite field to return Erie to a two-run lead. Once again Richmond responded in the bottom of the inning on an RBI groundout from Diego Velasquez.

In the ninth inning, Erie finally cemented its lead. A one-out single from Garrett Pennington was followed up with back-to-back two-out walks to Exposito and Joey Campagna. Seth Stephenson singled home two runs to extend Erie's lead to 5-2.

Reliever Trevin Michael put together yet another scoreless inning to finish off the Flying Squirrel in the ninth. and earn his fourth save of the season.

Erie improves to 15-4 in the second half and has won 10 consecutive games on the road. The SeaWolves are back in action tomorrow at 7:05 PM with right-hander Hayden Minton on the mound. He'll oppose Flying Squirrels lefty Charlie McDaniel.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, The Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from July 17, 2026

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