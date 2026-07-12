Moon Mammoths Shut out Senators Behind Piggyback Pitching

Published on July 11, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE, PA - The Erie Moon Mammoths (13-4, 49-36) pitched lights out en route to their fifth shutout of the season with a 6-0 victory over the Harrisburg Senators (9-6, 43-41) on Saturday night at UPMC Park.

Hayden Minton made his second home start of the season for Erie and his fourth start at the Double-A level. the right-hander's velocity was at a season-high early in the game with his fastball sitting around 96 mph and anchoring his five-strikeout night over four scoreless frames.

It looked like it may be a pitcher's duel all the way through the night when Senators' starter Josh Randall sat down the side in order in each of the first two innings. Despite the slow start, the Moon Mammoths got to the former Tigers' farm hand in the third. Two consecutive one-out walks to Viandel Pena and Bennett Lee set up the threat and Peyton Graham singled to score Pena and open the scoring after reaching base four times last night. Justice Bigbie extended his hit streak to 15 straight games and singled home another run. Andrew Jenkins plated one more with a third-straight single, but Bigbie was thrown out at home attempting to score to end the inning.

The hit streak for Bigbie is his second 15-plus game hit streak this season after putting together a 16-game stretch in June. This streak ties for the 10th-longest in franchise history and Bigbie is the only player to have multiple 15-plus game streaks in their SeaWolves' career, much less in a single-season.

Erie continued to work the bats in the fourth when Viandel Pena launched a two-run homer to right field to extend the Erie lead to 5-0, the first home run in Pena's tenure with Erie.

Tyler Owens picked up Minton in the fifth with yet another scoreless frame before the Moon Mammoths turned to Carlos Peña for the sixth. The lefty kept the scoreless night intact before Erie added its sixth and final run of the night. Max Burt launched his fourth home run of the season onto the arena for good measure and Erie went to the seventh up 6-0.

Peña posted zeros for the rest of the night and earned his first save of the season.

Erie plays the series finale against the Senators on Sunday at 1:35 PM. Max Alba takes the mound for the Moon Mammoths against Harrisburg's Alex Clemmey.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, The Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from July 11, 2026

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