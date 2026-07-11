July 11, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on July 11, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







ABOUT LAST NIGHT The Sea Dogs took down the Fisher Cats 7-5 on Friday night, scoring all of their runs on home runs for the second time this week, and tying the series, 2-2. The Sea Dogs hit four home runs in the game including two by Ronald Rosario, his fourth career multi-home run game. Will Turner and Brooks Brannon also hit home runs, marking the third time this week that the Sea Dogs have hit three or more homers in a game. RHP Patrick Halligan earned his team-leading sixth save of the season, and is now 6-for-7 on save opportunities this season. The Sea Dogs have hit three or more home runs in three of their four games this week.

EASTERN LEAGUE PITCHER OF THE WEEK (X2) For the second consecutive week, RHP Blake Wehunt has been selected the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week. The 25-year-old has earned the honor for the week of June 29-July 5 and previously earned the accolade for the week of June 22-28. He is the first Sea Dogs player in franchise history to earn the honor in consecutive weeks. Wehunt made one start during the week on Sunday, July 5 where he held the Altoona Curve to one hit over five scoreless innings. He walked four and struck out 9 in a 10-0 Sea Dogs victory. In his past two outings, Wehunt has tossed 11 consecutive scoreless innings while allowing just two hits with 17 strikeouts.

ROSARIO RAKES Catcher/1B Ronald Rosario is three-for-seven this week with three home runs. All three of his home runs have been to take the lead, doing so once in game one of Wednesday's double header, and twice last night. Rosario has batted in a team-high five runs this week.

WATCH OUT FOR WINNAY! The Sea Dogs' newest infielder, Jack Winnay, has a hit in 11 of his first 14 games as a Sea Dog, and is currently riding a seven-game hit streak. He has six multi-hit games including his first three-hit game last night, when he went three-for-five with two runs scored. Overall, Winnay is batting .327 (18-for-55) with three doubles, two home runs, 13 runs scored, five RBI, and five walks. Winnay showed a propensity for walks (53) and home runs (11) through 56 first-half games with the High-A Greenville Drive. Winnay grew up in Newton, Mass., and was selected by the Red Sox, his childhood team, in the 13th round of the 2025 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Wake Forest.

LIENDO IS ON FIRE Ahbram Liendo has reached base in 30 of his last 31 games with a hit in 15 of his last 16. He went 0-for-1 as a late substitute on July 2nd, breaking up the longest on-base streak for a Sea Dog this season (25, from 5/28-7/1). Since the beginning of June, Liendo is batting .322 (28-for-87) with six doubles, four home runs, 27 RBI, 13 walks, and eight steals. That average elevates to .385 with runners in scoring position.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 11, 2002 - Randy Rigsby became only the second player in Sea Dogs history to hit three home runs in a game - and the first since Alex Gonzalez in 1997 - as the Sea Dogs won 5-1 at New Haven.

BACK TO THE FUTURE Franklin Arias, the no.1 overall prospect in the Red Sox organization, and RHP Anthony Eyanson, the no.2 overall and top pitching prospect, will make their way to Philadelphia to play in the 2026 MLB All-Star Futures Game. The event, featuring top Minor League prospects, is set for Sunday, July 12th at 12:00 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park and will be broadcast live on NBC.

ON THE MOUND RHP Blake Wehunt (3-4, 3.77 ERA) will make his thirteenth start of the season for Portland. Wehunt is the current two-time reigning Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for his back-to-back scoreless, one-hit outings totalling 11 scoreless innings with 17 strikeouts, in the Sea Dogs last two back-to-back Sunday shutouts. After recording an 8.44 ERA in three April starts, including a stint on the injured list from April 3rd to April 29th, Wehunt recorded a 2.08 ERA in May, and a 3.98 ERA in June. Wehunt was drafted in the 9th round of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft by Boston out of Kennesaw State. This is his second year playing for Double-A Portland.







Eastern League Stories from July 11, 2026

July 11, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

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